The Zac Lomax contract saga is set to cost the Melbourne Storm more than they bargained for, with the Parramatta Eels pursuing legal aid to block Zac Lomax from joining the Melbourne Storm.

It has come to an ugly boilover.

The Storm is willing to pay for Lomax's legal fees if the NRL agrees to it as an acceptable deal to place it within their salary cap, although speculation has been mounting that it may put them over the limit.

With Eels' legal case being that they only agreed to release Lomax to the R360 Rugby competition, they believe his move to Melbourne would put them at a disadvantage.

In what can be considered bad timing, court proceedings are set to finalise one day after the two teams are expected to go head-to-head at AAMI Park for Round 1 of the 2026 NRL season.

It has unfortunately meant Lomax will be without a team to start the year, stripping fans of a gripping encounter between the two outfits who have been battling off-field during the summer.

With Lomax being released only to take an option with R360, there are plenty of complications that need to be ironed out.

It places Lomax in limbo, without a contract due to R360 being postponed until 2028; he is seeking an opportunity back in the NRL outside of the Parramatta Eels.

With an earlier court document revealing that Lomax had sought a release previously last year on Dally M night, the Western Sydney club is claiming he has unfairly sought an exit from the club after inking a four-year deal.

It has also been reported by The Sydney Morning Herald that the Storm were willing to take the services of Ryan Matterson off the Eels' books in a bid to sweeten the deal to get the Blues winger to the club.