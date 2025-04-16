Grant Atkins and Liam Kennedy have landed the two Sydney blockbusters on public holidays over the Easter weekend, with all of the NRL referee appointments revealed.

There are no changes to the eight men who will officiate games this coming weekend, with Peter Gough to get the weekend underway as Manly take on the St George Illawarra Dragons.

Wyatt Raymond will also take double duty in the bunker this weekend after Ashley Klein was employed in that role over the last fortnight.

ADVERTISEMENT

Here are all the match official appointments for Round 7 of the 2025 NRL season.

Peter GoughChris Sutton and Kieren IronsChris Butler

ADVERTISEMENT

Grant AtkinsDave Munro and Phil HendersonAshley Klein

Todd SmithBelinda Sharpe and Nick PelgraveWyatt Raymond

Chris ButlerMichael Wise and Daniel LuttringerKasey Badger

Gerard SuttonJon Stone and Drew OultramWyatt Raymond

Adam GeeZiggy Przeklasa-Adamski and Dan SchwassGrant Atkins

Ashley KleinKasey Badger and Matt NoyenLiam Kennedy

Liam KennedyDrew Oultram and Phil HendersonAdam Gee