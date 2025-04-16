Grant Atkins and Liam Kennedy have landed the two Sydney blockbusters on public holidays over the Easter weekend, with all of the NRL referee appointments revealed.
There are no changes to the eight men who will officiate games this coming weekend, with Peter Gough to get the weekend underway as Manly take on the St George Illawarra Dragons.
Wyatt Raymond will also take double duty in the bunker this weekend after Ashley Klein was employed in that role over the last fortnight.
ADVERTISEMENT
Here are all the match official appointments for Round 7 of the 2025 NRL season.
2025-04-17T09:50:00Z
4 Pines Park
MAN
2025-04-17T09:50:00Z
STI
Referee: Peter Gough
Touch judges: Chris Sutton and Kieren Irons
Bunker official: Chris Butler
2025-04-18T06:05:00Z
Accor Stadium
CAN
2025-04-18T06:05:00Z
SOU
Referee: Grant Atkins
Touch judges: Dave Munro and Phil Henderson
Bunker official: Ashley Klein
ADVERTISEMENT
2025-04-18T10:00:00Z
Suncorp Stadium
DOL
2025-04-18T10:00:00Z
MEL
Referee: Todd Smith
Touch judges: Belinda Sharpe and Nick Pelgrave
Bunker official: Wyatt Raymond
2025-04-19T07:30:00Z
Go Media Stadium
NZW
2025-04-19T07:30:00Z
BRI
Referee: Chris Butler
Touch judges: Michael Wise and Daniel Luttringer
Bunker official: Kasey Badger
2025-04-19T09:35:00Z
Allianz Stadium
SYD
2025-04-19T09:35:00Z
PEN
Referee: Gerard Sutton
Touch judges: Jon Stone and Drew Oultram
Bunker official: Wyatt Raymond
2025-04-20T04:00:00Z
Cbus Super Stadium
GLD
2025-04-20T04:00:00Z
CBR
Referee: Adam Gee
Touch judges: Ziggy Przeklasa-Adamski and Dan Schwass
Bunker official: Grant Atkins
2025-04-20T06:05:00Z
McDonald Jones
NEW
2025-04-20T06:05:00Z
CRO
Referee: Ashley Klein
Touch judges: Kasey Badger and Matt Noyen
Bunker official: Liam Kennedy
2025-04-21T06:00:00Z
CommBank Stadium
WST
2025-04-21T06:00:00Z
PAR
Referee: Liam Kennedy
Touch judges: Drew Oultram and Phil Henderson
Bunker official: Adam Gee