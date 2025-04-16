Grant Atkins and Liam Kennedy have landed the two Sydney blockbusters on public holidays over the Easter weekend, with all of the NRL referee appointments revealed.

There are no changes to the eight men who will officiate games this coming weekend, with Peter Gough to get the weekend underway as Manly take on the St George Illawarra Dragons.

Wyatt Raymond will also take double duty in the bunker this weekend after Ashley Klein was employed in that role over the last fortnight.

Here are all the match official appointments for Round 7 of the 2025 NRL season.

 2025-04-17T09:50:00Z 
4 Pines Park
 2025-04-17T09:50:00Z 
Referee: Peter Gough
Touch judges: Chris Sutton and Kieren Irons
Bunker official: Chris Butler

 2025-04-18T06:05:00Z 
Accor Stadium
 2025-04-18T06:05:00Z 
Referee: Grant Atkins
Touch judges: Dave Munro and Phil Henderson
Bunker official: Ashley Klein

 2025-04-18T10:00:00Z 
Suncorp Stadium
 2025-04-18T10:00:00Z 
Referee: Todd Smith
Touch judges: Belinda Sharpe and Nick Pelgrave
Bunker official: Wyatt Raymond

 2025-04-19T07:30:00Z 
Go Media Stadium
 2025-04-19T07:30:00Z 
Referee: Chris Butler
Touch judges: Michael Wise and Daniel Luttringer
Bunker official: Kasey Badger

 2025-04-19T09:35:00Z 
Allianz Stadium
 2025-04-19T09:35:00Z 
Referee: Gerard Sutton
Touch judges: Jon Stone and Drew Oultram
Bunker official: Wyatt Raymond

 2025-04-20T04:00:00Z 
Cbus Super Stadium
 2025-04-20T04:00:00Z 
Referee: Adam Gee
Touch judges: Ziggy Przeklasa-Adamski and Dan Schwass
Bunker official: Grant Atkins

 2025-04-20T06:05:00Z 
McDonald Jones
 2025-04-20T06:05:00Z 
Referee: Ashley Klein
Touch judges: Kasey Badger and Matt Noyen
Bunker official: Liam Kennedy

 2025-04-21T06:00:00Z 
CommBank Stadium
 2025-04-21T06:00:00Z 
Referee: Liam Kennedy
Touch judges: Drew Oultram and Phil Henderson
Bunker official: Adam Gee