With Melbourne's win over Cronulla we now have a very obvious top two teams. The Tigers' upset win on Easter Monday really set the cat amongst the pigeons in more way than one.

Where did your team land following a super entertaining round of rugby league?:

1. Penrith Panthers (Last Week: 1)

Another week, another Panthers victory. It's becoming routine. Nathan Cleary returned to form with a man of the match performance, and three try assists.

Scott Sorenson was incredible off the bench, scoring a wonderful try and running for 220 metres. James Fisher-Harris, Isaah Yeo and Liam Martin was all also monsters in the middle.

Taylan May and Izack Tago continue to light it up out wide. The 40-12 win was every bit as dominant as the score-line suggested. Total and utter domination.

2. Melbourne Storm (3)

Cameron Munster! What a performance. The superstar number six lit the Sharkies up on Saturday night. He tore the best defensive side in the competition to shreds.

Harry Grant, Ryan Papenhuyzen and Jahrome Hughes were all very, very good. Nelson Asofa-solomona was a boss in the middle in the absence of some handy forward cattle.

Justin Olam shaded his wrecking ball battle against Jesse Ramien. This was message sent by the Storm who reminded everyone that they are, yet again, among the very elite teams.

3. Cronulla Sharks (2)

Strangely, considering the 34-18 score-line, the Sharks wouldn't be too worried about this. They were outplayed by the Storm but more than held their own.

Siosifa Talakai and Ronaldo Mulitalo are forming the game's elite left edge. Ronaldo crossed for a double and made four line breaks while Talakai also scored, made three line breaks and set up both of Ronaldo's tries.

The Sharks were outclassed but did not let themselves down on Saturday night. They face a brilliant chance to rebound quickly against old rivals the Sea Eagles.

4. Manly Sea Eagles (6)

No Turbo, no worries (again)! For the second straight week, the Sea Eagles ran up a score against their opponents despite missing their Dally M medal winning fullback.

Haumole Olakau'atu crossed for a double in a best on ground performance. Dally Cherry-Evans has really stood up in Turbo's absence while his halves partner Kieran Foran had an absolute beauty.

Manly have proven they are far from a one-man side. They've beaten the Knights and Titans in consecutive weeks with a huge clash against the Sharks coming up. Aiming for five straight.

5. Parramatta Eels (4)

Oh this one had to hurt! The Eels dropped a game they would have banked on in dramatic circumstances on Easter Monday. The one-point loss to the Tigers really should ground them.

For long periods the Eels looked to have this game in hand but they fell away late and the supremely in form Mitch Moses missed a chip shot field goal from right in front.

The Eels have to brush this one aside, and quickly. They travel up the highway to play Newcastle with hopes to quickly get back on track.

6. Sydney Roosters (7)

Are the Roosters back? A third straight win sees the Roosters join the form teams despite the fact they haven't really yet reached top form.

James Tedesco showed signs of that game breaking performance you feel is just around the corner. Sam Walker is years ahead of his level of experience.

The Roosters take part in one of the game's marquee fixtures this Anzac Day as they play the Dragons. A win would end doubts.

7. New Zealand Warriors (5)

The Warriors lost no admirers despite falling to the Roosters over the Easter weekend. The 22-14 score line sums up the game; the Warriors were good but not quite good enough.

Addin Fonua Blake is playing like a man possessed this year and seems to have grown into the captaincy role. Dallin Watene-Zelezniak looked good upon his return from injury.

This was a fun game but I have the feeling the fun may end for the Warriors as they travel to face the Storm this Monday night.

8. North Queensland Cowboys (10)

The Cowboys continue to shock the competition. This week it was a comeback win over the Raiders in the nation's capital.

Scott Drinkwater's return to first-grade has provided the Cowboys with a new route of attack and success. Jason Taumalolo though was massive. Massive!

Valentine Holmes move into the centres has been a huge successful thus far. The Cowboys sit seventh which shocks a large portion of the fan base, myself included.

Watch this week's episode of Rugby League Outlaws

9. South Sydney Rabbitohs (12)

The Bunnies continued their winning ways with a huge 36-16 win over the Bulldogs on Good Friday. Damien Cook scored a fantastic hat-trick as he reminded the world of his talents.

Liam Knight and Keaon Koloamatangi were monsters in the middle. Knight was super dominant off the bench in his best game, perhaps of his entire career.

The Bunnies now have two wins in a row with a clash against the Tigers this weekend. A third win in a row goes a long way to writing the wrongs of their early season form slump.

10. St George Illawarra Dragons (14)

What a win! What a game! The second half of this game was nothing short of incredible. Mathew Feagai scored a late double to secure the Dragons first win since Round One.

Zac Lomax had the mother and father of all brain snaps continuing his indifferent form. He kicked 2/5 and looked more interested in playing games than footy.

It was an entertaining, and much needed, victory. Moses Suli, if he can keep up the form he's shown lately, could be a massive issue for opposition defenders.

11. Gold Coast Titans (9)

Not for the first time this season, the Titans were on the wrong end of a few decisions but ultimately weren't up to it.

David Fifita, again, blew the game open with a run that no one else in the competition could make. Tino Fa'asuamaleaui showed great speed and footwork in scoring untouched.

The Titans are really lacking in certain spots, mainly from dummy half, but overall look a side very capable of playing finals footy.

12. Newcastle Knights (8)

What a horror week for the Knights. They lost twice and it looks as though the Kalyn Ponga farce has taken yet another turn. I cannot wait until this is over and can only feel the way Newcastle fans must feel.

Ponga was pretty solid here on the day and scored the try that helped set up a grandstand finish. Ultimately they just couldn't get it done late on.

David Klemmer was a giant upon return. His presence completely changed the Newcastle forward pack.

13. Brisbane Broncos (11)

The Broncos started their clash with the Premiers so positively. Tesi Niu put Brisbane ahead after ten minutes but from there it was all Penrith.

The 40-12 score-line was a fair reflection of the game as Brisbane were miles behind. That said, Kotoni Staggs, for the second week in a row, was near uncontainable at times.

Keenan Palasia stood up in the absence of Payne Hass but the Broncos really missed their enforcer. For the first time this season the Broncos will start favourite as they play the Bulldogs. They need a win to say the least.

14. Canberra Raiders (13)

First half good. Second half bad. Copy and paste for the Raiders. Ricky Stuart's post-match blow up was equal parts justified, equal parts baffling.

Canberra need to find a way to stop these second half fadeouts. They were awful in the second half yet again. It's scary but the Raiders should probably be winless through six rounds.

With a trip to Penrith in their near future, expect another Ricky Stuart press conference blow up this week. Not good!

15. Wests Tigers (16)

The Tigers are on the board! What a way to snap a losing streak. Jackson Hastings iced a clutch field goal on the bell to send the Tigers fans into reptures.

Luke Brooks played his best game in literal years as second off the ball. David Nofoaluma was so good. He scored a double and generally dominated. Alex Twal topped the metres in a huge effort.

The Tigers came into this game as $9 underdogs against the high flying Eels, proving what they're capable of on their day. Can they go back to back?

16. Canterbury Bulldogs (15)

The Dogs started their Good Friday clash with the Bunnies on a high. They ended brilliantly. Unfortunately though the middle wasn't so good.

A ridiculous sin bin decision cost the Dogs big time but when they were back to 13 they just weren't up to it. This despite a few moments of real promise. Matt Dufty was literally 10 times the player of last weekend.

Despite moments of promise the Dogs have fallen to a familiar spot at the bottom of the table. They need to beat the Broncos this weekend.