The streak is over! Penrith have finally lost a competitive match, at home no less. For the first time in a long time, it sees them fall from the number one spot here on the rankings.

A series of upsets have shaken up the status quo. Where does your team land after Round 9 action?

1. Melbourne Storm (Last Week: 2)

The Storm are both the new ladder leaders and the undisputed form team of the competition. The 42-6 win was clinical Melbourne at their very best.

Again it was the megastar spine who starred. Papenhuyzen scored a double before exiting via injury. Cameron Munster, Harry Grant and Jahrome Hughes all had a field day for the entire game.

This team is in peak form and despite losing Papenhuyzen and Reimis Smith will be confident heading into their clash this weekend against the Panthers.

2. Penrith Panthers (1)

This feels unfamiliar. Reacting to a Panthers loss is something that doesn't happen often, especially at home. The 22-20 defeat to the Eels was their first defeat since early September, 2021, and first loss at home since mid 2019.

Taylan May crossed for a double while his returning wing partner Brian To'o picked up right where he left off with 266 metres. Viliame Kikau was an absolute monster on the night.

Despite the loss, there are absolutely no worries here. Penrith were still incredible on the night and are perfectly set to battle the Storm this Saturday night.

3. North Queensland Cowboys (3)

How many more games do the Cowboys have to win for us, myself included, to take the Cowboys seriously? The way they brushed the Knights aside suggests they're for real.

Jason Taumalolo was in beast mode with 179 metres. It felt like 220 such was the impact. Chad Townsend had a night out with four try assists. His boot was golden on the night.

With the Tigers in their near future I can't see anything but a comfortable top-four finish coming out of Magic Round. They're flying!

4. Cronulla Sharks (4)

This was the performance every Shark fan wanted to see. Despite being down to 12 men for over 60 minutes, and down to 11 at one point for 10 minutes, they massively outplayed the Warriors.

Nicho Hynes was outstanding. At once stage he was playing both fullback and halfback. Dale Finucane and Cameron McInnes both defended worth two players.

The Sharks had no right to win this game yet delivered a confidence boosting and dominant victory. They're still at 100% win rate since their return to Shark Park.

5. Parramatta Eels (5)

Talk about a bounce back! The Eels resigned last week's defeat to a distant memory with a massive victory over the Panthers on Friday night.

Clinton Gutherson regained his crowd in a man of the match effort. Junior Paulo, Isaiah Papali'i and Ryan Matterson were massive up front.

Dylan Brown and Mitch Moses showed the class to take full advantage of the chances created. What a win by the Eels. They're officially the real deal.

6. Manly Sea Eagles (8)

Tommy Turbo is back and the Sea Eagles have ended their two-game losing streak. I'm sure that's no coincidence. To be fair though this was way more than a one-man show.

Ben Trbojevic was probably the star of the family on the day with a two-try effort in the second row.

Some fans will say "it was only the Tigers" but the fact is Manly needed a win and they got a comfortable one. Back on track before a huge game this Friday night.

7. Brisbane Broncos (9)

Brisbane have had some good wins this year but the 32-12 win over the Bunnies was their best. Adam Reynolds took great joy in destroying his old side.

Patrick Carrigan was every bit as destructive as the absent Payne Haas, and then some, in a monster performance. Selwyn Cobbo keeps getting better and better.

This Brisbane side is so much better than any of us thought they would be in the pre-season. They have a marquee game this Friday night and I'm backing them in.

8. New Zealand Warriors (6)

Oh dear! This is the performance every Warriors fan dreaded. They were handed a 60+ minute advantage, plus had 10 minutes with a 13 on 11 yet offered almost nothing.

Matt Lodge can be very proud of his shift while Reece Walsh tore the Sharks to shreds for a short period, but otherwise this was awful.

To come away on the wrong end of a five-try to two result despite a player advantage is downright embarrassing.

9. Sydney Roosters (11)

Message sent! James Tedesco returned to top form with a player of the round effort. Three tries, 226 metres and 10 tackle breaks. Untouchable!

Luke Keary had his best performance of the season. The last thing non Roosters fans wanted to see was Keary back to full form. Joseph Suaalii looks the player we all knew he could be.

The Roosters need to put these performances on consistently to be considered back to their best but they certainly put the Titans to the sword.

10. St George Illawarra Dragons (7)

The Storm game was always going to be the litmus test for the in-form Dragons. Unfortunately for those wearing red and white this went as expected.

The Dragons were played off the park in the 42-6 loss. To be fair they're not the only club reduced to fodder by the red hot Storm, but this was bad.

Moses Suli continues to prove his signing was a masterstroke but that was the only positive here. 50 missed tackles, including 19 from the halves. Yikes!

11. South Sydney Rabbitohs (10)

Oh no. If there's one game the Bunnies needed to win to ease their fans concerns it was this one. Instead they stood back and watched Adam Reynolds light it up.

Taane Milne crossed for a double, which is all well and good but when you're conceding five tries, it's relegated to a footnote.

The Bunnies are bog average in 2022. We all know the reason why. Souths fans are starting to become very vocal about it too.

12. Wests Tigers (12)

The Tigers good run came to an end via the Sea Eagles on Saturday. It was an entertaining game for the neutrals but I'm not sure how I'd feel if my side had conceded seven tries as the Tigers did.

Luke Garner was excellent in the centres while Tyrone Peachey did his very best in difficult circumstances. Oliver Gildart has his best game of his young Tigers career.

There were positives here but ultimately it was a big loss to a team entering the contest on the back of two losses.

13. Canberra Raiders (16)

The Raiders have a win! For the first time in over a month, the Raiders fans had the chance to sing their team song.

It may not have been the Green Machine of old but this was all about securing two competition points. Matt Frawley scored a brilliant individual try as he stepped in for Jack Wighton.

Nick Cotric had his best game of the season. Josh Papalii and Joseph Tapine ran through the Dogs forwards.

14. Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs (13)

What a difference a week makes. This time last week the Dogs were soaring on the back of a brilliant win yet this week they were humbled by an awful Raiders side.

Matt Burton broke his try scoring drought but otherwise this was a night to forget for the Dogs. Matt Dufty is dead set kidding with that "effort" on Matt Frawley.

Tevita Pangai Jr is the only forward who should accept match payments. His 139 running metres embarrassed the rest of the pack.

15. Gold Coast Titans (14)

Awful! Woeful! Soft! Some of the words you can use to describe this Titans team right now. Their on-line defence on Saturday was not First Grade standard.

Beau Fermor opened the scoring in the second minute and looked to have set the Titans on their way. From there it was all down hill.

If they do not beat the Dragons in Magic Round then they might as well start planning their Mad Monday "celebrations".

16. Newcastle Knights (15)

I wouldn't say this is rock bottom but things certainly aren't looking good for the Knights. They were thrashed to the tune of 36-16 by the Cowboys.

Adam O'Brien changes his halves pairing up but it did not work despite Tex Hoy's good stat line. David Klemmer tried his very best up front but no one went with him.

They play the Bulldogs this Friday night. A loss would be a downright disaster.