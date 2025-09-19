The 2025 Pacific Championships are approaching, and for the first time, Australia will not take part in the tournament. This will see New Zealand, Samoa and Tonga go head-to-head for bragging rights.

After facing England in 2024, Samoa will look to make their mark once again, which saw them make the Rugby League World Cup (RLWC) Final.

Their squad is set to be made up of plenty of star power, with several current or former Penrith Panthers making up the starting team, headlined by the halves of Blaize Talagi and Jarome Luai.

Meanwhile, Payne Haas has pledged his allegiance to Tonga, while Tino Fa'asuamaleaui may follow suit but has yet to decide at the time of publication.

In what is a different squad to what faced England, the forward pack will look to create some chaos in the middle of the field with barnstorming middles Spencer Leniu and Junior Paulo coming off the interchange bench.

2025 Samoa Predicted Squad

1. Roger Tuivasa-Sheck (New Zealand Warriors)

2. Brian To'o (Penrith Panthers)

3. Izack Tago (Penrith Panthers)

4. Stephen Crichton (Penrith Panthers)

5. Murray Taulagi (North Queensland Cowboys)

6. Blaize Talagi (Penrith Panthers)

7. Jarome Luai (Wests Tigers)

8. Payne Haas (Brisbane Broncos)

9. Jazz Tevaga (Wakefield Trinity)

10. Terrell May (Wests Tigers)

11. Jaydn Su'A (St George Illawarra Dragons)

12. Jeremiah Nanai (North Queensland Cowboys)

13. Tino Fa'asuamaleaui* (Gold Coast Titans)

Interchange

14. Chanel Harris-Tavita (New Zealand Warriors)

15. Spencer Leniu (Sydney Roosters)

16. Shawn Blore (Melbourne Storm)

17. Junior Paulo (Parramatta Eels)

Reserves

18. Taylan May (Wests Tigers)

19. Simi Sasagi (Canberra Raiders)

20. Luciano Leilua (St George Illawarra Dragons)

21. Sua Fa'alogo (Melbourne Storm)