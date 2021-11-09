The NRL has released the fixture for the 2022 season.

Reigning premiers the Penrith Panthers will kickstart the new campaign by welcoming the Manly Sea Eagles to BlueBet Stadium on Thursday, March 10.

The opening round will also see the Raiders host the Sharks on the Sunshine Coast and South Sydney travel to Suncorp Stadium to face the Broncos the following night.

That fixture will see former Rabbitohs skipper Adam Reynolds line up against his former side in his first appearance for Brisbane, while Jason Demetriou will lead the Bunnies in his first game as senior coach.

The Roosters open their season with a clash against the Knights, while the Warriors start their account on the Sunshine Coast against the Dragons on the Saturday evening, with the Warriors set to play a majority of their home games in Redcliffe before returning to Mount Smart Stadium in Auckland from Round 15 to host the premiers Penrith.

South Sydney will also be eyeing their first grand final rematch against the Panthers come Round 4, with a second match scheduled for 23.

Magic Round will also see a number of blockbuster clashes take place in Brisbane, with 2021 preliminary finalists Melbourne and Penrith battling for bragging rights, while the Eels and Roosters will also face-off in the sunshine state. The Sea Eagles will also play the Broncos on the Friday evening that weekend.

The rebuilt Sydney Football Stadium is also set to be opened in Round 25 as the Rabbitohs face the Roosters, although the venue is marked as TBA at this stage.

2022 Round 1 Fixture

Thursday, March 10, 8:05pm - Penrith Panthers vs Manly Sea Eagles at BlueBet Stadium, Penrith

Friday, March 11, 6pm - Canberra Raiders vs Cronulla Sharks at GIO Stadium, Canberra

Friday, March 11, 8:05pm - Brisbane Broncos vs South Sydney Rabbitohs at Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane

Saturday, March 12, 3:00pm - Sydney Roosters vs Newcastle Knights at Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

Saturday, March 12, 5:30pm - New Zealand Warriors vs St George Illawarra Dragons at Sunshine Coast Stadium, Sunshine Coast

Saturday, March 12, 7:35pm - Wests Tigers vs Melbourne Storm at Commbank Stadium, Parramatta

Sunday, March 13, 4:05pm - Parramatta Eels vs Gold Coast Titans at Commbank Stadium, Parramatta

Sunday, March 13, 6:15pm - North Queensland Cowboys vs Canterbury Bulldogs at Queensland Country Bank Stadium, Townsville

