The squads for the annual Under-18s City versus Country match have been named ahead of next weekend's clash at Leichhardt Oval.

Played at 12:35pm (AEDT) at Leichhardt Oval on Saturday, the two squads are made up of players from the Laurie Daley Cup and SG Ball Cup.

The players competing in the game include several NRL-contracted players who have either already signed to a team's Top 30 roster in the future or are on a development contract or train-and-trial contract.

These players include Hayden Buchanan, Jacob Halangahu, Finau Latu, Luke Laulilii, Cyrus Stanley-Traill, Mitchell Woods and Dylan Smith.

City Squad

City: Hayden Buchanan (Illawarra Steelers), Alex Challenor (Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks), Jezaiah Funa-Luta (Parramatta Eels), Jacob Halangahu (St George Dragons), Jack Hilliar (Newcastle Knights), Cody Hopwood (Newcastle Knights), Finau Latu (St George Dragons), Luke Laulilii (Western Suburbs Magpies), Hokafonu Lemoto (Penrith Panthers), Heamasi Makasini (Western Suburbs Magpies), Zaidas Muagututia (Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs), Kye Raven (Penrith Panthers), Ratu Rinakama (Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs), Toby Rodwell (Sydney Roosters), Cyrus Stanley-Traill (St George Dragons), Connor Votano (Newcastle Knights), Nikora Williams (Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks), Mitchell Woods (Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs)

Coach: Peter Marrapodi

Country Squad

Jonah Anderson (Monaro Colts), Cooper Black (Western Rams), Mitchell Brophy (Monaro Colts), Billy Brown (Central Coast Roosters), James Croker (Monaro Colts), Archie Duncombe (Macarthur Wests Tigers), Joseph Elton (Monaro Colts), Josiah Fesolai (Central Coast Roosters), Saint Fuatimau (Macarthur Wests Tigers), Jordan Hamlin (Northern Tigers), Alex Hardy (Monaro Colts), Harry Hudson (Monaro Colts), Reece Josephson (Northern Tigers), Kohan Lewis (Macarthur Wests Tigers), Jesse Milin (Monaro Colts), Dylan Smith (Macarthur Wests Tigers), Zechariah Taufa (Illawarra South Coast Dragons), Luke Tuialii (Monaro Colts)

Coach: Brendan Bradley