Opting against triggering a one-year contract extension with the Parramatta Eels, rookie Blaize Talagi has provided a hint in regards to his future.

Taking on the Brisbane Broncos last week without several key players, Talagi showed glimpses of promise and potential in the match, which saw him cross over for a try and nearly ended with a double.

This came after he was recalled into the team after struggling in the five-eighth position and in the centres.

Although he was one of the club's better players on the field on Friday night, the rookie will still be hoping to improve on his performance afte multiple mistakes such as dropping the ball close to the line and fumbling a Josh Rogers kick.

"There was a heap of good things he did and then he did a couple of things where he'd probably like his time over again," Eels coach Brad Arthur said post-match via AAP.

"But the good thing about it is he won't die wondering. He showed when he got the ball he can be hard to handle. And I thought he was was pretty good defensively too.

"I thought he might struggle a bit on the tryline but he actually got our numbers okay and handled that pretty well. And he showed that physically."

Following his first match taking over the fullback reins from the injured Clinton Gutherson, Talagi provided a hint towards his future, revealing he is "happy to be part of this club".