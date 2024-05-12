Opting against triggering a one-year contract extension with the Parramatta Eels, rookie Blaize Talagi has provided a hint in regards to his future.
Taking on the Brisbane Broncos last week without several key players, Talagi showed glimpses of promise and potential in the match, which saw him cross over for a try and nearly ended with a double.
This came after he was recalled into the team after struggling in the five-eighth position and in the centres.
Although he was one of the club's better players on the field on Friday night, the rookie will still be hoping to improve on his performance afte multiple mistakes such as dropping the ball close to the line and fumbling a Josh Rogers kick.
"There was a heap of good things he did and then he did a couple of things where he'd probably like his time over again," Eels coach Brad Arthur said post-match via AAP.
"But the good thing about it is he won't die wondering. He showed when he got the ball he can be hard to handle. And I thought he was was pretty good defensively too.
"I thought he might struggle a bit on the tryline but he actually got our numbers okay and handled that pretty well. And he showed that physically."
Following his first match taking over the fullback reins from the injured Clinton Gutherson, Talagi provided a hint towards his future, revealing he is "happy to be part of this club".
"I have learnt a lot. It is definitely a bit of a rollercoaster (but) till enjoying it which is the main thing.," he told Nine's Emma Lawrence after the match.
"And happy to be part of this club."
Although he opted against taking up a player option and decided to test the open market, The Sydney Morning Herald reported that the Eels have tabled him a three-year contract until at least the end of the 2027 season.
It is understood that he will likely take over from Clinton Gutherson in the fullback role, allowing the skipper to become the X-factor player the club has desperately needed.
Promoted to the Parramatta Eels Top 30 roster at the start of the season, Talagi has been with the club since 2020 and has earned representative honours for being selected for the U16 NSW City and U18 City teams in 2021 and 2023, respectively.
A future NRL star, Talagi has been one of the best prospects out of Parramatta and has played for the club in the Andrew Johns Cup, Harold Matthews Cup, SG Ball Cup and Jersey Flegg Cup.
His re-signing will also ease pressure on the club's junior development and retention system after they allowed Ethan Sanders to sign with the Canberra Raiders and have previously let go of the likes of Stefano Utoikamanu and Lachlan Galvin.
“We want Blaize here at the club," Brad Arthur told the publication.
"We probably still don't know what his best position is.
"Five-eighth, fullback, centre? Centre is probably the easiest position when you are starting out. But we want to keep him."