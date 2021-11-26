BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - OCTOBER 03: Nathan Cleary of the Panthers runs the ball during the 2021 NRL Grand Final match between the Penrith Panthers and the South Sydney Rabbitohs at Suncorp Stadium on October 03, 2021, in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Chris Hyde/Getty Images)

The 2021 NRL regular season is over and clubs have begun handing out their annual end of season awards.

View through each and every club that has revealed their award winners for this season so far.

Click here to see the awards for the 2020 season here!
Click here to see the awards for the 2019 season here!
Click here to see the awards for the 2018 season here!
Click here to see the awards for the 2017 season here!
Click here to see the awards for the 2016 season here!

Back
Next

Penrith Panthers

Nathan Cleary has capped his sterling season for the Mountain Men by claiming the Merv Cartwright Medal awarded to Penrith's top performer each season.

Having finished just five votes shy of sharing Dally M honours with Manly flyer Tom Trbojevic, this latest club based prize will now sit beside the premiership ring and Clive Churchill medallion on Cleary's mantel.

The game's most dangerous halfback claimed gong in a ceremony held at the Panthers league's club on Thursday evening.

NATHAN CLEARY
Halfback
Panthers
2021 SEASON AVG
1
Try Assists
0.5
Tries
530.3
Kick Metres

Fullback Dylan Edwards earned the John Farragher Award for Courage and Determination after playing on a broken foot throughout the club's successful finals campaign, while Izack Tago was named as the Rookie of the Year and Brian To'o as the Members Player of the Year.

Merv Cartwright Medal: Nathan Cleary
John Farragher Award for Courage and Determination: Dylan Edwards
Ben Alexander Rookie of the Year: Izack Tago
Members Player of the Year: Brian To'o
Club Person of the Year: Darren Micallef [Marketing Manager]
Try of the Year: Stephen Crichton
Senior Education Award: Mitch Kenny

Back
Next