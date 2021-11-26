The 2021 NRL regular season is over and clubs have begun handing out their annual end of season awards.
View through each and every club that has revealed their award winners for this season so far.
Penrith Panthers
Nathan Cleary has capped his sterling season for the Mountain Men by claiming the Merv Cartwright Medal awarded to Penrith's top performer each season.
Having finished just five votes shy of sharing Dally M honours with Manly flyer Tom Trbojevic, this latest club based prize will now sit beside the premiership ring and Clive Churchill medallion on Cleary's mantel.
The game's most dangerous halfback claimed gong in a ceremony held at the Panthers league's club on Thursday evening.
Halfback
Try Assists
Tries
Kick Metres
Fullback Dylan Edwards earned the John Farragher Award for Courage and Determination after playing on a broken foot throughout the club's successful finals campaign, while Izack Tago was named as the Rookie of the Year and Brian To'o as the Members Player of the Year.
Merv Cartwright Medal: Nathan Cleary
John Farragher Award for Courage and Determination: Dylan Edwards
Ben Alexander Rookie of the Year: Izack Tago
Members Player of the Year: Brian To'o
Club Person of the Year: Darren Micallef [Marketing Manager]
Try of the Year: Stephen Crichton
Senior Education Award: Mitch Kenny