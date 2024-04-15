After weeks of speculation, the Parramatta Eels have finally confirmed that they have signed Zac Lomax from the St George Illawarra Dragons.

After being granted a release from the remainder of his contract at the Dragons, the Eels announced on Tuesday that Lomax will join them on a four-year contract from the 2025 season until the end of the 2028 NRL season.

"Zac is a great talent and we're confident he will be an invaluable addition to our team," the club's CEO Jim Sarantinos said.

"He complements our existing playing squad, and with almost 100 NRL games to his name since his debut in 2018, his experience will help the strong group of young players coming through our pathways system.

"We very much look forward to welcoming Zac and his family to our club in 2025, but right now, season 2024 is our focus."

The Herald has reported in the past that the deal is worth approximately $2.6 million.

This means it will see him earn approximately $650,000 per season, which is a significant pay cut from his current salary in which he was meant to be earning $850,000 in 2025 and $875,000 in 2026.

His arrival at the Eels creates a formidable backline for Clinton Gutherson, Maika Sivo, Will Penisini, Lomax, Sean Russell, Dylan Brown, and Mitchell Moses once the latter returns from injury.