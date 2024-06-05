The New South Wales Blues and Queensland Maroons will resume battle as the 2024 State of Origin series kicks off on Wednesday evening at the Accor Stadium.

Here is everything you need to know for the series opener with Zero Tackle's ultimate guide.

When and where is the match?

Origin 1 will be played on Wednesday, June 5 at Accor Stadium. Kick-off is scheduled for 8:05pm (AEST).

How do I watch Origin 1?

You'll be able to watch Origin 1 through Channel 9 or its streaming service 9 Now.

Who is playing?

The teams picked for Origin 1 left plenty of eyebrows raised on both sides, with injuries playing a key factor in their selection.

Here are the teams for Game 1.

NSW Blues

21. James Tedesco 2. Brian To'o 3. Stephen Crichton 4. Joseph Suaalii 5. Zac Lomax 6. Jarome Luai 7. Nicho Hynes 8. Jake Trbojevic (c) 9. Reece Robson 10. Payne Haas 11. Liam Martin 12. Angus Crichton 13. Cameron McInnes

Interchange: 14. Isaah Yeo 15. Haumole Olakau'atu 16. Spencer Leniu 17. Hudson Young

Reserves: 18. Matt Burton 19. Luke Keary 20. Mitch Barnett

QLD Maroons

1. Reece Walsh 2. Xavier Coates 3. Valentine Holmes 4. Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow 5. Murray Taulagi 6. Tom Dearden 7. Daly Cherry-Evans 8. Reuben Cotter 9. Ben Hunt 10. Lindsay Collins 11. Jadyn Su'A 12. Jeremiah Nanai 13. Patrick Carrigan

Interchange: 14. Harry Grant 15. Moeaki Fotuaika 16. J'maine Hopgood 17. Selwyn Cobbo

Reserves: 18. Felise Kaufusi 19. Brendan Piakura 20. Ezra Mam

Ashley Klein has been named to referee his fourth straight Origin match, with Grant Atkins to watch on from the bunker.

Referee: Ashley Klein

Review Official: Liam Kennedy

Touch Judges: David Munro and Chris Sutton

Standby Official: Gerard Sutton

Who are the favourites?

Bookmakers have New South Wales as the underdogs to claim the first match of the series, with Queensland emerging as favourites. Xavier Coates and Brian To'o are the favourites to be the game's first tryscorer for their respective teams.

Who has won more State of Origin series in history?

The first series with more than a single game was played in 1982, with Queensland winning 24 series compared to New South Wales' 16 series since. That number is rounded off by a pair of draws.

Once the original two Origin matches in 1980 and 1981 are added, Queensland have won 69 matches, New South Wales have won 58, and there have been a pair of draws in the days before golden point.

What is the weather forecast?

The weather forecast is expected to see showers of on Wednesday night for Game One.

Sydney has seen plenty of rain over recent weeks, and while it let up on Tuesday for a relatively fine day, the Bureau are forecasting showers to return on Wednesday.

As it stands, the forecast predicts rain will pick up throughout the day, and that the Sydney area could be hit from anywhere between one and ten millimetres of rain, with a 90 per cent chance of any rain at some point during the day.

Who is the pre-game entertainment?

Pre-game entertainment will commence at 19:30 (AEDT) with the welcome to country dance occurring nine minutes later.

If you're getting to the ground even earlier, you'll be able to watch a curtain-raiser game made up of players from the Group 9 competition, with Group 9 Navy taking on the Group 9 Sky Blue.

