The 2024 State of Origin series will get underway on Wednesday evening at Accor Stadium as the NSW Blues look to take revenge for last year's series loss.

While the main game will be what's on the minds of most, it's not all that will be taking place at Accor Stadium on Wednesday as the state of New South Wales turns it on for what will be a near-capacity crowd for the Origin series opener.

Kick-off in the main game between the Blues and Maroons is set for 8:05pm (AEST), but the gates open over three hours earlier.

In between, a curtain-raiser between teams made up from the Group 9 competition will take place, with kick-off set for 6:00pm local time before Savannah Fynn performs the 'Welcome to Country' and Dylan Wright performs the 'Australian National Anthem'.

The game should wrap up at around 10pm (AEST).

Here is the full schedule for the day of Origin 1.

Full schedule for Origin 1