The 2024 State of Origin series will get underway on Wednesday evening at Accor Stadium as the NSW Blues look to take revenge for last year's series loss.

While the main game will be what's on the minds of most, it's not all that will be taking place at Accor Stadium on Wednesday as the state of New South Wales turns it on for what will be a near-capacity crowd for the Origin series opener.

Kick-off in the main game between the Blues and Maroons is set for 8:05pm (AEST), but the gates open over three hours earlier.

In between, a curtain-raiser between teams made up from the Group 9 competition will take place, with kick-off set for 6:00pm local time before Savannah Fynn performs the 'Welcome to Country' and Dylan Wright performs the 'Australian National Anthem'.

The game should wrap up at around 10pm (AEST).

Here is the full schedule for the day of Origin 1.

Full schedule for Origin 1

Time (AEST) Event
5:30pm Gates open at Accor Stadium
5:56pm Two minute bell
6:00pm Group 9 Navy vs Group 9 Sky Blue First Half
6:35pm Half Time
6:35pm Group 9 Navy vs Group 9 Sky Blue Second Half
7:00pm Full Time
7:05pm Coin Toss
7:30pm Pre-game entertainment commences
7:39pm Welcome to Country Dance
7:43pm Match Ball delivery
7:58pm Two minute bell
8:00pm Team Entry – QLD Maroons
8:01pm Team Entry – NSW Blues
8:02pm Welcome to Country (Performed by Savannah Fynn)
8:03pm Australian National Anthem (Performed by Dylan Wright)
8:05pm 2024 State of Origin NSW Blues vs QLD Maroons First Half
8:50pm Half Time
9:01pm Two minute bell
9:05pm 2024 State of Origin NSW Blues vs QLD Maroons Second Half
9:50pm Full Time

 