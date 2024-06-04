The opening game of the State of Origin series is to be played on Wednesday, June 5 between the New South Wales Blues and Queensland Maroons.

Held at Sydney's Olympic Stadium in Homebush - known as Accor Stadium for sponsorship reasons - the game will kick-off at 8:05pm (AEST).

This is Zero Tackle's guide to live streaming the game online, or watching it on TV.

How to watch State of Origin Game 1 on TV

Unlike the remainder of the NRL regular season, there will only be one way to watch the 2024 State of Origin series.

As has been the case in previous seasons, Channel 9 hold the exclusive rights to the interstate clash, with the network to broadcast Game 1 from 7pm (AEST) on their main channel.

For other states, check your electronic guides to confirm the start time.

The coverage of Origin will allow for a pre-game of a little over an hour before kick-off at 8:05pm (AEST).

Channel 9 can be found on Channel 90 in high definition, 91 in standard definition or 100 if watching through a Foxtel service.

How to live stream State of Origin Game 1 online

If you'd prefer to live stream the opening game of the 2024 series, then you'll need to do so through 9Now.

This is the streaming application for the Nine Network and will broadcast exactly the same content as is on the TV. This is free to use, provided you sign up with a valid email address.

» State of Origin hub

Key game information: State of Origin Game 1, New South Wales Blues vs Queensland Maroons

Kick-off: Wednesday, June 5, 8:05pm (AEST)

Venue: Accor Stadium, Homebush, Sydney

Referee: Ashley Klein

Overall head-to-head record:

Be sure to keep it locked to Zero Tackle's match centre during the game for live scores, stats and commentary, with all the best analysis and news to follow.