One of the Perth Bears likely first marquee tartgets is no more, with Lachlan Galvin being released from the Wests Tigers early during the week to sign with the Canterbury Bulldogs on a long-term deal.

It means the five-eighth is no longer available for 2027 when the Bears enter the competition, and their blank chequebook will have to be used elsewhere around the competition.

The lure of the Perth Bears attracting key talent is going to be one of the big questions heading into the next transfer and negotiation window, which launches on November 1 when all players off-contract at the end of 2026 can negotiate with rival clubs.

The Dolphins, when they entered the competition as the 17th NRL team, struggled enormously to land marquee talent, despite being in the south east corner of Queensland, and having super coach Wayne Bennett at the helm.

You only have to remember the list of players they were going after but failed to land - led by Kalyn Ponga and Brandon Smith - to know what a challenge it's going to be for Perth to sell living on the other side of the country to players who are currently comfortably set up in Sydney, Brisbane or Melbourne on the east coast.

Galvin was seen by some as an easy win for Perth, given he was off-contract, desperate to get out of Concord, and likely to sign for big money.

The Bears will have the power to outbid any club for any talent they deem worth the price as they enter the competition.

But is Galvin really the type of player the Bears would have wanted?

What the Dolphins did well was sign winners, and build a culture that could play with their backs to the wall.

Wayne Bennett made it a point to sign experienced forwards from around the competition, led by former Melbourne Storm premiership winners the Bromwich brothers and Felise Kaufusi, as well as Jarrod Wallace from the Gold Coast Titans and Mark Nicholls from the South Sydney Rabbitohs.

He then filled out the rest of his squad in any which way that he could. He took punts on the likes of Jamayne Isaako and Kodi Nikorima, and signed Isaiya Katoa as one of the best youngsters in the game.

And the Bears need to run a similar strategy.

Don't simply overpay for players because you can.

But build an attitude where winners join the club, and build a playing list who will be able to handle the travel, and potentially a losing start to life in the west.

Is Galvin really that type of player?

He has requested a release from the Tigers twice in the last 12 months, reportedly didn't see a future being built under the coaching of one of the best five-eighth's the game has ever seen, and had his teammates very publically turn against him on social media after he confirmed he would be leaving the club at the end of 2026.

It's that last part which should be setting off the most alarm bells around the competition for recruitment managers, and even more so in Perth.

Bullying accusations followed, and while they have now been dropped to facilitate his early release, to even get to that point - with teammates openly bagging you out on social media - is something the game hasn't seen before.

More than just his attitude, young age and potentially interactions with teammates, there are also still questions on his on-field performances.

Galvin is just 19 years of age, and the jury is still out over what his best position is, and whether he is truly going to become the star his potential suggests.

Certainly, he has just that - potential.

In spades.

He is one of the best juniors we have ever seen come through the ranks, has excelled at every level, and impressed in the NRL despite debuting at the age of 18 in a team who could barely find a competitive loss, let alone a win.

But Galvin has not been a consistent force yet, and still has a lot to prove at NRL level if he is going to rise to the next level.

The talk of being offered a million dollars plus per season - a figure the Bears would have no doubt had to offer to even be in the conversation for Galvin - was baffling.

He is not worth that yet. The reported figure of $750,000 per year that he has signed with the Bulldogs on makes a lot more sense, and is probably a far truer reflection of where his current abailities against his potential abilities actually lie.

One thing the Dolphins refused to do when they entered the league was simply overpay because they could. Bennett realised you still need 30 players in that salary cap, and depth throughout, even if it was a problem for the Dolphins, is still the most important part to build.

That's even more critical for the Bears, who could well have a higher injury toll than most clubs given they will spend so much time on an aeroplane throughout the course of the campaign.

Signing Galvin, on so many fronts, simply wouldn't have been the right play for the Bears, and the early release from the Tigers means they may well have dodged a bullet.