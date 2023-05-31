The first try of the 2023 State of Origin series has been scored by Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow of the Queensland Maroons in the 9th minute.

In front of almost 50,000 fans at the Adelaide Oval, a physical opening saw the Maroons capitalise with points in their first real opportunity of the contest.

A lovely Cameron Munster grubber pierced the Blues line, sitting up in the in goal, with the recalled Queensland centre bursting through and using his pace to ground the ball.

The Dolphins' centre, who missed last year's Origin series, was the surprise replacement for the axed Dane Gagai in the 2023 series, celebrating his return to the Origin arena almost immediately.

It came after plenty of physicality in the opening minutes, including a pair of comings together between the two teams.

The Blues had the first real opportunity, but were flat-footed in attack and failed to capitalise before a forward pass was thrown attempting to keep the ball alive.

The Maroons won a penalty directly off the back of that to get out of trouble and scored a try in the following set.

