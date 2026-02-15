Anticipation for the 2026 National Rugby League season is already building, and in the ‘Year of the Horse', it almost feels fitting that a true 'dark horse' could emerge.

While trials are only a glimpse of what's to come, the past fortnight has hinted at a year full of movement across the ladder.

The race for the final eight could be tighter than ever, with Matty Johns and Denan Kemp eyeing off one particular side to ‘come out of the clouds' this season... the Dolphins.

Since their inception into the NRL in 2023, the Dolphins have yet to appear in a finals series, just slipping out of the race last year, finishing ninth.

“I just see so much upside for the Dolphins. Again, injury is a big factor, but I can just see them coming out of the ground (in 2026),” Johns said on SEN.

“The best example last year (of this) was Canberra. They come from out of the clouds and suddenly become a contender.”

“For me, it's the Dolphins this year.”

The ex-representative playmaker continued to highlight Redcliffe's young talent, in particular those who make up their spine.

“And their young playmakers through the middle,” Johns added for the Dolphins.

“Isaiya Katoa speaks for himself, but also Kurt Donoghoe. He's got so much Isaah Yeo about him.”

Ex-player Denan Kemp agreed with Johns on SEN, highlighting their depth across the park.

“When you go, ‘Okay, where do you rate their backline and where do you rate their forward pack on paper?' they're like one or two in both scenarios,” Kemp explained.

“Their forward pack, you could argue that they have the best forward pack when you include depth.”

“(And) their outside backs; they could be running out there with Hammer (Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow), Selwyn (Cobbo), Herbie Farnworth, (Jamayne) Isaako.”

“I've still got them outside the top four, but they could be the biggest movers.”

Dolphins head coach Kristian Woolf is contracted until the end of this season and although isn't under immediate pressure, a maiden finals appearance would only strengthen his long-term security at Redcliffe and further solidify his position at the club.

The Dolphins have one more trial this Friday against the Warriors before they take the field at home against the Rabbitohs for Round One.