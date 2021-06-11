New Zealand Warriors winger Ken Maumalo is reportledy on offer to rival clubs in hope of gaining interest from across the NRL.

As reported by Triple M’s Brent Read, despite being contracted for the 2022 season the Warriors flyer is being shipped around the league.

“He’s been offered around the NRL,” Read said.

“His management has reached out to a couple of clubs to see if they are interested in signing him.

“He’s a big powerful winger and he will be decent value for someone somewhere and it looks like it won’t be at the Warriors next year.”

Maumalo has played 10 games for the Warriors in 2021, scoring five tries and running at 177 metres per game in his seventh season in Auckland.

After making his debut in 2015, Maumalo has played 105 games for the Warriors, scoring a total of 41 tries.

The Warriors have had a busy week of signings to add to their announcement of a return home later this season, with the acquisition of Storm prop Aaron Pene from 2022.

Star forward Bunty Afoa inked a new deal with the club on Thursday that will keep him in New Zealand for a further two seasons.

The Warriors will lose Peta Hiku (Cowboys), Karl Lawton (Sea Eagles) and Paul Turner (Titans) from next season, as well as captain Roger Tuivasa-Sheck to rugby.

The club have already said their farewells to Hayze Perham, who joined Parramatta earlier this year.