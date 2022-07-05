The New Zealand Warriors have recorded three entries into the Round 16 NRL team of the week alongside the Newcastle Knights.

The Warriors celebrated their homecoming on Sunday afternoon with victory over the Wests Tigers, and three of their dominant forward pack have made the cut.

The Knights, who belted the Gold Coast Titans on Friday evening, have also had three inclusions, with both wingers making the cut after combining for a staggering eight tries.

Elsewhere, the North Queensland Cowboys and South Sydney Rabbitohs are the other clubs with multiple entries, while six other clubs - including the Roosters and Storm who failed to pick up wins - are represented.

A reminder that the team of the week is picked completely objectively, all based on an algorithm that calculates each player's stats and generates a total score.

The interchange players must also play from the bench.

Here is the Round 15 team.

1. Scott Drinkwater (North Queensland Cowboys)

Scott Drinkwater, who wasn't even in the Cowboys' team at the start of the year, just continues to go from strength to strength in the number one jersey.

Another man of the match performance saw him wind up with 125 metres, a couple of try assists and five tackle breaks to edge out Ryan Papenhuyzen as this week's best number one.

2. Edrick Lee (Newcastle Knights)

One, two, three, four, five. What a performance from Lee.

An almost forgotten winger during last year when he didn't make it onto the field, he had to fight for his career with a train and trial deal over the summer, but was picked up on a one-year contract and has been strong for the Knights in recent weeks before capitalising on the Titans horrid defence to score five on the weekend.

3. Izack Tago (Penrith Panthers)

Tago's form may have been slightly up and down in recent weeks, but he was back to his best against the Roosters in an all-conquering Penrith backline.

He scored a try, made 174 metres and was a menace all night for the edge defence of the tri-colours.

4. Tolutau Koula (Manly Sea Eagles)

Koula scored a double in Manly's eventual narrow win over the Storm, who almost came back in a thrilling finish.

His two tries also came with 195 metres from just ten carries - although a chunk of them were for the first try, scored off a long-range intercept. He also had two line breaks and seven tackle busts in a performance where his attack was always a threat.

5. Dominic Young (Newcastle Knights)

Lee might have stolen the headlines on Friday with his five-try performance, but it's hard to forget about the efforts Young put into the contest.

He scored three tries of his own, but also made 294 metres to lead all ball-carriers.

6. Talatau Amone (St George Illawarra Dragons)

Entries in this team for the Dragons in 2022 have been few and far between, but Amone's influence against the Raiders was hard to ignore before even looking at the stats page.

He scored a try, but also held his own in difficult conditions rebounding from a tough night out for Tonga last time he played. He had six tackle breaks and was extremely difficult to handle.

7. Nicho Hynes (Cronulla Sharks)

In some of the worst weather conditions you're ever likely to experience, Hynes led the Sharks form the front with both running and kicking games to ensure they would get the job done over the Bulldogs.

He had a try assist, 121 metres, 405 kicking metres and 27 tackles with just a single miss. A real stand up and deliver type performance up against the elements.

8. Siosiua Taukeiaho (Sydney Roosters)

The Roosters actually played quite well despite losing to the Panthers, and a lot of that was down to the efforts of Siosiua Taukeiaho at prop.

217 metres from 18 carries, 78 of them post-contact, to go with a try and six tackle busts demonstrates exactly how much influence over the game he had.

9. Reece Robson (North Queensland Cowboys)

Reece Robson has been called into the New South Wales Blues' 22-man squad for the Origin decider, and it's difficult to argue it's not deserved given his form in recent times.

Scoring a try, he also ran the ball phenomenally again, making 88 metres to go with three tackle breaks, a line break and a try assist. Add that to 33 tackles and it's not hard to see why he has moved into the side ahead of Damien Cook for this week.

10. David Klemmer (Newcastle Knights)

How David Klemmer's name hasn't been added to the list of potential State of Origin candidates for Game 3 is a complete and utter mystery.

He made 198 metres from 18 carries in 58 minutes of action on the weekend, playing most of the game and leading the Knights' pack from the front yet again. A real shining light in a season where there haven't been many for the men from the Hunter.

11. Jai Arrow (South Sydney Rabbitohs)

It's not hard to see why Arrow has been called into the Queensland starting 17 for Game 2 and 3 given his form in recent weeks. He scored a try against Parramatta and backed it up with 150 metres from 15 carries.

12. Euan Aitken (New Zealand Warriors)

Eyebrows were rightly raised when Aitken was shifted back to the centres mid week.

He would ultimately line up in the second row when Jack Murchie was ruled out though, making 105 metres to go with four tackle breaks in a very strong performance.

13. Tohu Harris (New Zealand Warriors)

The Warriors' skipper scoring the first try in their homecoming game. You could not have written a better script if you tried.

Outside of the try though, the captain was at his inspirational best, running for 137 metres from 15 carries and making 37 tackles with just a single miss.

14. Thomas Burgess (South Sydney Rabbitohs)

Burgess has turned himself into a weapon off the bench for the Rabbitohs. The veteran played almost 60 minutes on Saturday evening after Mark Nicholls was taken out of the game with a HIA.

In incredibly difficult conditions, he made 184 metres and 36 tackles.

15. Nelson Asofa-Solomona (Melbourne Storm)

The giant Kiwi prop might have been reduced to a bench role for this one, but that didn't stop him leading the Melbourne forward pack alongside Brandon Smith.

171 metres from 18 carries was paired up with a try and four tackle breaks, while 74 of his 171 metres were of the post-contact variety.

16. Addin Fonua-Blake (New Zealand Warriors)

For someone who made it out of quarantine only that morning, Fonua-Blake was superb on Sunday. A ball of energy, he made 163 metres from 13 carries, added 71 post contact yards and five tackle busts in a performance which put the Warriors even further onto the front foot once he came off the pine.

17. Adam Elliott (Canberra Raiders)

Elliott is fast becoming what looks to be a big loss for the Raiders in 2023 when he heads off to join the Newcastle Knights. Playing 49 minutes in a howling gale with rain blowing in sideways, Elliott made 136 metres, had five tackle breaks and 26 tackles.