Will Hopoate is set to make his final appearance for the Canterbury Bulldogs this Sunday when they face the West Tigers ahead of his departure to the English Super League where he will join St Helens on a two-year deal.

This doesn't mean he'll never play in the NRL again though.

According to NRL.com, Hopoate has left the door open for an NRL return following his stint in the Superleague.

Hopoate has experienced extreme success over his decade-long career. Winning his first and only premiership with the Manly Sea Eagles in 2011, the then 19-year-old went on to play for the Eels and Bulldogs, representing Tonga and NSW.

Only 29, the former captain of the Tongan International team still has plenty of productive football in front of him.

Hopoate was an unfortunate casualty in the Bulldog's recent mass exodus, but his services were certainly desired throughout the league apparently receiving interest from a few clubs before getting an offer from St Helens that was reportedly too good to turn down.

Signed until the end of 2023, with the option to extend another year, Hopoate has floated out a potential return to the NRL if and when he decides his time is up in England.

"You never say never … had you asked me when I played at Manly if I'd ever leave Manly I probably would've said the same thing," he said on Wednesday.

"Rugby league is a wonderful, interesting and different industry.

"I'm open-minded if an opportunity comes back to play in the NRL then so be it, I guess time will tell.

"This was always on the agenda for me, to play Super League at some point.

"I've spoken to Luke Thompson quite a bit here and got his thoughts. He speaks highly of the competition.

"I'm going in with a blank canvas and a smile at the same time to soak it all up."

Hopoate was reportedly in the sights of the St George Illawarra Dragons before finally linking with St Helens, with a rumoured player swap on the table with Matt Dufty in the lead up to Hopoate's English signature, and Dufty heading to the Bulldogs on a one-year deal.