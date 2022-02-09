New Dolphins coach Wayne Bennett has claimed he is "very happy" with his sides recruitment, while also moving to distance the expansion club from reports of a link with Reece Walsh.

The rumour mill has kicked into gear over the last 48 hours, with Walsh first reportedly "uneasy" at the Warriors and the prospect of moving back to Auckland in 2023.

That came as the Warriors were all but confirmed to play in Redcliffe for 2022, with their home games unlikely to happen in Auckland thanks to border restrictions and quarantine restrictions on overseas travellers in New Zealand.

Scott Sattler then mentioned on SEN that the Warriors wouldn't let Walsh go from the club before his contract ends anyway, with Walsh having a player option in his favour for the final year of his deal in 2024, but otherwise contracted to the Warriors until at least the end of 2023.

More reports surfaced this morning however, with Triple M's Ben Dobbin suggesting "conversations" had occurred between Walsh's management and the Dolphins.

Speaking to Fox Sports however, Bennett rubbished the rumours, despite the fact the club don't yet have a fullback, and that Matt Dufty is the only fullback available on the market outside of Kalyn Ponga, who has a player option in his favour at the Knights and would appear likely to take it if past comments are to be believed.

“I’m not sure where it’s come from but I can assure you he hasn’t even been mentioned,” Bennett said.

“We know nothing about it and we’ve had nothing to do with it.”

Bennnett went on to tell the publication that he is "very happy" with the Dolphins recruitment and that they would most likely now sit back and let the season start.

“I’m very happy with the players we’ve signed, they’re all quality players and quality people with good reputations in the game,” Bennett said.

“We’re talking to players all the time but we’ll just sit back now and let the season start and then we’ll see what happens.

“Every year players get disgruntled at clubs, coaches get disgruntled with players and clubs will overspend and get themselves in salary cap trouble.

“We’ve started by signing some quality, experienced players and then we’ll try and bring some younger players in around them.

“We’re in a good position.”

The Dolphins have so far made seven signatures for their opening season, with Felise Kaufusi, Kenneath Bromwich and Jesse Bromwich joining from the Melbourne Storm, Ray Stone from the Parramatta Eels, Jamayne Isaako from the Brisbane Broncos, Mark Nicholls from the South Sydney Rabbitohs and little-known New Zealander Valynce Te Whare.