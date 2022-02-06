Star New Zealand Warriors' fullback Reece Walsh could be set for a shock move away from the New Zealand Warriors at the end of the 2022 season.

While the Warriors are set to play out the 2021 season at Redcliffe unless arrangements can be made between the Warriors, NRL and New Zealand government for NRL teams to not be subjected to a quarantine period once the border opens in July, the Warriors are now fully expecting to return to Auckland for the 2023 season.

Walsh, who signed a long-term deal with the Warriors before being able to walk out on the Broncos in mid-2021, debuted and had a breakout rookie season.

In contention for the Rookie of the Year award, Walsh progressed his game further than he ever would have at the Broncos, who were set to hold him back from playing first-grade.

So good was his form, Roger Tuivasa-Sheck played out many games on the wing to allow Walsh to take the number one jersey, while the youngster was also included in Queensland's State of Origin squad.

But The Daily Telegraph are now reporting that Walsh is "uneasy" with the Warriors and will look to stay in Queensland following the 2022 season instead of relocating to Auckland.

The 19-year-old has a young family and is thought to be not wanting to relocate, despite the fact he is on contract until at least the end of 2023 with the Warriors.

Walsh's contract has a player option for 2024, meaning he would be forced to play 2023 for the Auckland-based club unless he was granted a release.

The reports suggest the Brisbane Broncos may be favourites to secure his services, although it's unclear how much his relationship with the club and coach Kevin Walters was impacted by his sudden departure in 2021.

The youngster is also being linked with the Dolphins, who are yet to sign a fullback. Zero Tackle analysis revealed last week that Matt Dufty is the only genuine fullback off-contract at the end of 2022 remaining, while Kalyn Ponga has a player option in his favour.

The Gold Coast Titans have been posed as the third and final option, although that looks incredibly unlikely given their youthful and talented spine who are all locked into long deals, with Jayden Campbell pushing AJ Brimson into the halves alongside Toby Sexton for 2022.

The Warriors' stance on Walsh is also unclear and will have a dramatic bearing on whether he would be able to get a release for 2023, should he formally request one in the coming months.