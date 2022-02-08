The New Zealand Warriors have moved rapidly to shut down reports that Reece Walsh could be headed for the exit gates from the club.

Reports on Monday surfaced suggesting Walsh was "uneasy" at the Warriors and would seek a move to stay in Queensland at the end of the season.

The report stated Walsh was not keen on the idea of relocating his young family to Auckland for the 2023 season, with the Warriors to be located in Redcliffe for possibly the entirety of the 2022 season.

That meant three Queensland clubs - the Brisbane Broncos, Gold Coast Titans and expansion club the Dolphins - were said to be in contention for his services.

The problem standing in the way is his contract with the Warriors. Walsh is contracted until the end of 2023 and has a player option for 2024 which he doesn't have to take, meaning the earliest he could play for another club without the Warriors blessing is 2024.

That will see him relocate to Auckland for a year unless the club grant him a release, and according to former premiership winner Scott Sattler, the club have already shut it down, with the former star telling SEN Radio he had discussed the report with a member of the Warriors coaching staff.

“I can’t see the Warriors letting him go,” Sattler said.

“He comes off (contract) at the end of 2023 and whether they’re trying to upset the apple cart a bit and get conversations going.

“He can’t use homesickness (as an excuse) because the Warriors are actually based in Redcliffe.

“Whether he doesn’t think he’s earning enough money or whatever it may be … I just can’t see the Warriors letting him go to be honest.

“Maybe it’s the thought of going back to New Zealand that doesn’t sit well with him, he hasn’t actually spent a day over there.

“Speaking to a representative from their coaching staff about it they said more or less, ‘Over our dead body’, to let him go.”

Walsh moved to the Warriors in mid 2021 following his original signing of a contract with the Warriors. He was supposed to move from the Brisbane Broncos in 2022, however, was granted a release when it became apparent he wouldn't play first-grade at Red Hill in 2021.

He went on to make his debut for the Warriors and stared in a handful of games throughout the season, before taking over permanent ownership of the Warriors' number one jumper this year.