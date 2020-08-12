Under seige Broncos coach Anthony Seibold has sought legal advice after being made aware of multiple vicious rumours on social media.

These rumours are said to attack Seibold on a personal level with unsubstantiated claims about his private life.

Lawyer Dave Garrett, acting on behalf of Seibold, made the following statement on Tuesday night:

“This statement is to address the allegations which have been recently made in relation to Brisbane Broncos Coach, Anthony Seibold in the last twenty-four hours,” it reads.

“Due to the allegations which have circulated online and in other forums, Mr. Seibold has engaged Dave Garratt of Howden Saggers Lawyers to act on his behalf. At the appropriate time, this matter will be reported to the Queensland Police Service and other appropriate authorities for their consideration.”

“Given the nature of these matters both personal and legal, no further comment will be made until such time as it has been considered by the Queensland Police Service and other appropriate authorities.”

Former Bronco and NRL 360 host Ben Ikin came to the support of Seibold on air Tuesday night, calling the gossip “vile.’

“The problem with the social media cesspit that we have to live in these days is that they (the rumours) go around and they continue to be speculated in a continual loop,” the former Brisbane back said.

Ikin’s sentiments were echoed by Phil Gould via twitter, with the Rugby League legend labeling the attacks a “disgrace”.

The scurrilous rumours circulating through social networks regarding Anthony Seibold are nothing short of a disgrace. Coaching an NRL football team is pressure enough. Subjecting this man to this kind of innuendo is a disgrace. Highly vindictive slander.#justplainwrong https://t.co/x7sT9RUlij — PhilGould15 (@PhilGould15) August 11, 2020

Taking time away from the embattled club to see to family issues, Seibold would no doubt have been placed under further stress upon finding that Tevita Pangai Jr would no longer be at his disposal.

The Broncos’ lucrative $650,000 contract was shredded after breaching Covid protocols to attend the opening of a barber shop owned by a collective of Mongols bikies.