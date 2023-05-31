Manly Sea Eagles and New South Wales Blues fullback was judged to have shown Category 1 concussion symptoms during the opening game of the 2023 State of Origin series and, as a result, will be subject to the NRL's 11-day stand-down policy.

Coming off the field after a tackle that saw Thomas Flegler sin-binned where shoulder contact appeared to be made with his head, Trbojevic was taken directly from the field.

Confirmation came soon after via the Channel 9 broadcast that the Manly fullback, who spent the game in the centres for the Blues, has been graded with Category 1 symptoms.

While the Sea Eagles have a bye this weekend, they play on Friday night in Round 15, which is only nine days away, meaning Trbojevic, barring a miracle within the NRL's concussion return-to-play policy, will now not play again before Origin 2.

Whether coach Brad Fittler selects him or not remains up in the air, with the coach confirming during his post-game press conference that he would be out for 11 days.

"He plays Friday, so with the stand down rule, he will fall short," Fittler said before agreeing he would have to make a call on whether to play Trbojevic without a club game under his belt.

Without a club game in between the two Origins and on the back of a miserable return to the Origin arena after missing the entire 2022 series injured, Fittler may deem it too much of a risk to select Trbojevic for what will now be a must-win game in Brisbane on June 21.

Trbojevic missing the game in Round 15 against the Dolphins won't be a help to Manly either, with the club struggling for form in recent weeks and sitting 11th on the table. The star fullback's best game of the season came in their last meeting and ultimately saw him selected for Origin after Manly overcame the Canberra Raiders away from home in the nation's capital.

If Trbojevic is overlooked for Game 2, then he will not be back on the field until Round 17, with Manly having a bye in the lead-up to the second Origin encounter in Round 16.

They then take on the Melbourne Storm in Round 17 just days after Origin 2 - a game Trbojevic would likely miss if he is picked for Origin before they host the Sydney Roosters in Round 18 just hours before Origin 3 teams will be picked.