Despite suffering a season-ending injury during last year's State of Origin series, Manly Sea Eagles fullback Tom Trbojevic has affirmed his aspiration to represent the NSW Blues.

The 27-year-old has been showcasing outstanding form for the Sea Eagles at the start of the season, finally overcoming years of frustrating injuries.

Competition for the Blues' No.1 jumper is intense, with James Tedesco holding the position as the current NSW captain. Additionally, Penrith's Dylan Edwards is enjoying career-best form, while Melbourne's Ryan Papenhuyzen is recognised as one of the most formidable attacking players in the game.

Trbojevic excelled in the centres and on the wing in Origin, and he is willing to reprise those roles if it means making a comeback to the NSW team.

Turbo has made it clear that he wants to play Origin this year and via NSWRL.com.au, ”I'm very passionate about NSW and that jersey and want to be out there but that's not my decision, I'll just keep working hard.

"Any [position] in Blue is fine, I don't really mind.”

Trbojevic's determination to represent his state remains steadfast despite some urging him to concentrate solely on Manly.

Last year, during the second Origin game, the fullback suffered a torn pectoral muscle, an injury that prematurely ended his season. Unfortunately, the Sea Eagles consequently missed out on the finals.

This week, tensions between club and state duties have resurfaced amid reports suggesting Rabbitohs fullback Latrell Mitchell is contemplating ruling himself out of Blues contention.

The 26-year-old has faced a challenging start to the NRL season and is currently serving a three-game suspension.

With South Sydney struggling in last place, they are relying on him to perform at his best to push for a finals spot.

Last year, Kalyn Ponga took a similar approach, withdrawing from the Queensland squad due to a concussion affecting the first half of his season.

The Knights fullback later led Newcastle to the finals and clinched the Dally M Medal after a dominant finish to the year.

Trbojevic has emphasised that no one at Manly has pressured him to withdraw from Origin contention and hopes that clubs won't start encouraging players to skip the series.

"When it all happened last year when I was injured, I can understand that's when all the talk was coming out that I shouldn't play, but when [Origin] comes around you want to be playing in the biggest games.

"It hasn't really been a thought of mine. I want to be playing for NSW, it's one of our biggest arenas and one of the biggest honours in the game so I definitely want to be out there.”

Turbo's determination and eagerness for an Origin comeback coincide with Manly's impressive start to the season.

Blues fans can take comfort in the prospect of a stronger series with players like Turbo performing at their best. They will likely witness his return to the NSW side this year, which is looking well for the team's prospects.