Ahh, the life of an NRL number nine.

Make your 50 tackles. Better not miss any. Tired marker? You better be running the ball!

Today we round out the end-of-year positional rankings by looking at the numbers nines.

As always, this is a list of based purely on 2025 performances and isn't just a blanket top ten list in the position.

Below are the top 10 hookers from the 2025 season:

Honourable Mention: Reece Robson

Sam Verrills

Arguably the most underrated number nine on this list, the Titans rake more than held up his end of things for his club.

No one is going to pretend like the Titans weren't terrible in 2025 but I dare suggest a few should write letters of apology to Verrills.

Across 21 games he scored two tries, assisted five, ran for 31 metres per game and tackled at almost 95%.

Not much more the talented hooker could have done really.

Connor Watson

The Roosters utility is hard to grade as he spent time in so many roles. We'll rate him here as a number nine.

Used at the back end of the season from the interchange bench, his injection into the number nine role gave his side a big lift.

His 21 games for the Roosters saw a return of five tries, five try assists, 65 run metres per game and tackling at almost 96%.

He'll be allowed to fill his preferred role in the middle in 2026 but for 2025, Watson again covered himself in glory no matter which position he was asked to play.

Mitch Kenny

If Verrills isn't the most underrated member of this list, it's certainly the Panthers number nine.

Kenny isn't flashy. It's not his role. His role is tackle hard and get the ball to his halves as quickly as possible. He plays this role to perfection.

His 22 games saw him assist three tries, run for 25 metres per game and tackle at 92%.

There is a genuine thought that if you're going to persist with Nathan Cleary at halfback for NSW, you almost have to pick the bloke who enables him so well at club level.

Jeremy Marshall-King

At the peak of their powers in 2025 the Dolphins were absolutely flying. Their number nine had a large role to play in that run.

Lightning out of dummy half, JMK is always a threat. He's also able to feed his superstar teammates via crisp service. I wish there was a true stat for that.

His 19 games saw him score four tries, produce five try assists, run for almost 45 metres per game and tackle at over 94%.

If he stays fit in 2025, he'll continue to play a huge role in the side. I have no doubt Marshall-King helps lead the Phins to Finals footy next year.

Apisai Koroisau

Everyone is aware of Apisai Koroisau's talents on the football field, but he doesn't get enough credit for the fact he'll do literally anything for his side.

The fact that he was willing to come off the bench to allow a change-up, move into the halves or defend at lock, says a lot about the veteran superstar.

Koroisau's 22 games this year saw him score three tries, provide three try assists, run for over 50 metres per game and tackle at 90%.

Even in those games where the Tigers were battered, Koroisau was the one making that last-ditch effort or creating the late chance. Probably should have played Origin this year.

Billy Walters

The Broncos utility is another who is difficult to rank due to playing multiple roles throughout 2025.

That said, no matter what spot he was asked to fill, he was very good. I think his main role is in the nine role, where he produced his very best footy.

25 games for the Broncos saw him score seven tries, lay on eight try assists, run for 40 metres per game and tackle at almost 90%.

His stats will be skewed (both ways) due to playing in the halves, but his threat from dummy half is undeniable. Those two 40/20's he also kicked were genuine game changers.

Tom Starling

At the start of the year Tom Starling was supposedly off to England. Canberra even signed Jayden Brailey to come in next season.

Fast forward to the end of the year, and Starling has a new contract on the back of a career-best year. He made himself impossible to ignore throughout 2025.

24 games for the Raiders this season lead to four tries, five try assists, four forced dropouts, almost 55 run metres per game and a tackle percentage of over 91%.

Starling was a rock at hooker for the Green Machine in a season that saw them win the Minor Premiership. What a season.

Wayde Egan

Wayde Egan continues to age like a fine wine. He keeps getting better and better. At only 28, rep footy could be in his future.

Egan was so good in 2025, on both sides of the ball. He tackled himself to a literal standstill, while tearing sides up from dummy half.

21 games for the Warriors this year saw him score twice, assist four tries, force three dropouts, run for 60 metres per game and tackle at over 93%.

His service from dummy half is supreme, which is incredible seeing how much work he does on the defensive side.

Blayke Brailey

The Dally M Hooker of the Year had a career-best year in 2025. There were plenty of times in the know that were ready to crown him as the best in the game.

Brailey's run game had teams on the back foot all season. He also saw a huge leap in his game when he was awarded the club captaincy.

He played all 27 games for the Sharks in 2025 where he crossed for three tries, assisted a ridiculous 14 tries, ran for just under 50 metres per game and tackled at almost 95%.

Unfortunately, he didn't feature in the Ashes campaign, but he should be the first player picked for the Blues in 2026.

Harry Grant

Every time the NRL world was about to crown Blayke Brailey the best number in the game, Harry Grant kicked into a gear that saw him gap the field yet again.

I swear, Grant was just waiting to be challenged at times. The way he won games on his own back for the Storm at the back end of the season was a thing of beauty.

His 19 games for the Storm this year saw him cross for five tries, lay on 10 try assists, run for 60 metres per game and tackle at 92%.

He was brilliant for QLD and the Kangaroos on top of his club duties. We've come to expect nothing less.