Wests Tigers' forward Joe Ofahengaue has called for current St Helens and Tongan boss Kristian Woolf to take over at the helm of the club.

The Tigers are one of three clubs looking for a new head coach, following the departures of Trent Barett (Canterbury Bulldogs), Nathan Brown (New Zealand Warriors) and Michael Maguire (Wests Tigers).

While Brett Kimmorley has taken over as the interim coach through to the end of the 2022 season, it's understood he stands little chance of gaining the position fulltime, despite recently stating that he would love the opportunity to become a permanent head coach at NRL level.

Woolf has been heavily linked with a move to the NRL following plenty of success with St Helens in the English Super League, although it's understood he may accept an assistant coaching role at the Dolphins under Wayne Bennett before taking over the expansion club following the completion of Bennett's contract.

The Tigers are rumoured to be going after Woolf after he turned his back on the New Zealand Warriors, suggesting the only way he'd leave St Helens would be a return to Australia.

The Warriors are now set to sign Andrew Webster from the Penrith Panthers, however, Ofahengaue, who has played seven Tests for Tonga under Woolf, said he would love to be coached by him at club level.

"I love him," Ofahengaue said.

"It would be cool to be coached by him in club land. He's gotten so good over there (in the Super League). He's a superstar."

Woolf will fit in with the Tigers' needs - a development coach - and could work well with Tim Sheens, who himself has reportedly been weighing up how involved he will need to be in the coaching of the team moving forward following his return this year in a director of football role.

Ofahengaue elaborated on what Woolf would bring to the team.

"What makes 'Woolfy' a good coach is he's got that tough edge about him but he's also got that soft edge. He's great to have a one-on-one conversation with," he said.

"The reason why he's so successful with the Tonga team is because we know that if we stuff up, he's going to beat our arses. He's a tough, tough coach but also really approachable."

The Tigers have put no timeline on announcing their next coach after being snubbed by Cameron Ciraldo a fortnight ago.