It was only a week ago gun Queensland Origin forward Tino Fa'asuamaleaui spoke of his desire to stay at the Gold Coast Titans, and now it appears the club are going to dish out the big dollars to keep their star.

The young gun, who shifted from the Melbourne Storm ahead of the 2021 season, has had a phenomenal season on the Gold Coast.

TINO FA'ASUAMALEAUI

Prop Titans 2021 SEASON AVG 130.5

All Run Metres 0.2

Tries 2.2

Tackle Breaks

The star 21-year-old, who played for Queensland this year, is just one game short of his 50-match NRL milestone and made 22 appearances this season, averaging more than 130 metres per game, defending strongly, and making more than 50 tackle busts.

His current contract expires at the end of 2022, although he has a player option for the 2023 season. It means he is free to negotiate from November 1, although recent comments suggest he has no such intention.

"I've still got ages to go on my contract here. I'm set here and I want to make this home and I want to make this a very powerful club in the future," the 21-year-old said.

"I want to be a Titan for life."

According to a The Daily Telegraph report, the Titans are nervous about Brisbane's new expansion side striking for a player like Fa'asuamaleaui and want to lock him down.

They report negotiations have started for a new deal for the star, which could be four or five years, valued at more than $800,000 per season. That would see the total value top out at potentially $4 million.

Fa'asuamaleaui has been long-touted as one of the best young forwards in the game, impressing in the junior ranks, and leading Queensland's junior Origin teams before impressing during his rookie run with the Storm throughout 2019 and 2020.

He first represented Queensland under-16 in 2016, impressing in a 12-10 loss alongside the likes of Ethan Bullemor and David Fifita, before playing in the under-18s two years in a row, then playing under-20s in the same year as he was eligible for the under-18s side, a rare and remarkable feat.

Used predominantly as a middle forward by the Titans, the ball-playing lock also has the ability to shift into the second-row.

Alongside David Fifita, a new deal would see the Titans plunging a mountain of money into the forwards as they turn their attention to youth, with Jayden Campbell and Toby Sexton both likely to force their way into the side during 2022.