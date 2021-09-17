Gold Coast Titans' forward Tino Fa'asuamaleaui has dropped a major hint regarding his future, indicating he doesn't want to go anywhere.

Fa'asuamaleaui, who transferred from the Melbourne Storm at the end of the 2020 season, has had a barnstorming first year in Titans colours.

The 21-year-old has played 22 games for the Gold Coast this year, splitting his time between prop, lock and the second row. Noted as one of the game's best talents, he has scored four tries, made over 50 tackle busts, five offloads, over 130 metres per game and defended outstandingly.

He was at his best again last weekend, making 144 metres in the eventual elimination final loss to the Sydney Roosters which ended their season.

But after signing for the Titans over a year before he played his first game for the club, Fa'asuamaleaui has now intentions of doing the same thing again, telling Ed Jackson of the Australian Associated Press that he wants to "become a Titan for life."

"I've still got ages to go on my contract here. I'm set here and I want to make this home and I want to make this a very powerful club in the future," the 21-year-old said.

"I want to be a Titan for life."

Fa'asuamaleaui was a Queensland State of Origin representative this year and is now approaching 50 first grade games, with that milestone to be brought up in Round 1 next season.

He is off-contract at the end of the 2022 season and could negotiate with other clubs, but is likely to stay with the Titans who will bring out all the stops to keep their star forward, with Fa'asuamaleaui and David Fifita earmarked as the players who can take the club into the future.