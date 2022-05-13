Gold Coast's Kevin Proctor could be among several NRL players to make the switch to the Super League for 2023 with the Titans forward reportedly open to offers, according to The Manchester Evening News.

Proctor has been linked to the competition several times throughout his career, however is now coming off-contract and is looking to secure his future.

Throughout his fifteen seasons in the NRL, the forward has proven himself a reliable starter, featuring at least 22 times a season since the age of 21. He has now been with the Titans for six seasons and has featured eight times in 2022.

With 283 appearances and 46 tries to his name for both the Melbourne Storm and Gold Coast Titans, Proctor has valuable experience to go with his durability.

It doesn't end there however, as a premiership winner with the Storm, he has featured in two Grand Finals and has seen what it takes to be a champion. That sort of knowledge and insight can be hard to find.

His international status is nothing to sneeze at either, having been selected by New Zealand 22 times. Clearly, he has been on the radar of Super League clubs for a while, having been linked with St Helens last year.

It's currently hard to gauge what sort of interest NRL players are attracting from Super League clubs. A number of players have been mooted to move, however have not seen the moves come off.

Despite this, a player of Proctor's vintage may be too hard to refuse and with the player himself said to be open to all possibilities, it will be an interesting watch as the season draws closer to the business end.