Having rapidly announced himself on the first-grade scene across the course of his 16 NRL outings, talented Broncos teenager Selwyn Cobbo is, without doubt, a star not only for the future but also for the here and now.

Since earning a debut start for Kevin Walter's stable in Round 13 of the 2021 season, the Cherbourg-born flyer has continued to take the league world by storm, with the foul's most recent strides seeing him back a brace in Brisbane's boilover win against the Bunnies last week.

And while those from the River City can breathe a sigh of relief in the knowledge that Cobbo remains contracted at Red Hill until the cessation of the 2023 season, his early output has already seen him begin to draw rival offers.

At the present, Cobbo's current deal is set to net him a professional figure to play first-grade, but as reported within the past week, the 19-year-old is said to be nearing a much healthier extension to remain in Brisbane.

The price to secure the stallion? A mooted $2 million until the end of 2025.

Though the sizable figure is sure to have the Broncos as the frontrunners to retain the burgeoning talent, further reports from News Corp claim that the Manly Sea Eagles have entered the race to secure Cobbo's signature.

While Manly, Brisbane and the Dolphins are the known quantities going stride to stride for Cobbo, there are rumoured to be at least another five teams that are tearing up the tan to ink the Queenslander up.

Though Cobbo and a building Brisbane side appear a match made in rugby league heaven, vaunted journalist Peter Badel has suggested that following his night out against Souths in Round 9, the baby-faced Bronco was urged to keep his options from 2024 onwards open by "a big-name official".

However, Walters was unwilling to give up his club's ticket back to prominence.

“We are very hopeful we can keep him here,” Walters stated recently.

“We see Selwyn as a long-term player for our club, we love what he brings, even at such a young age. He has played some great footy this year which is great for us as a team and great for Broncos fans.

“Selwyn looks good in Maroon and we intend on keeping him here for many years.”

Intriguingly, Cobbo and his Broncos will face off against Manly and their searing backline of 'Tommy Turbo' and his younger brother Ben Trbojevic across the course of Magic Round this weekend.

Kick-off in the local side's latest challenge against another competition contender is scheduled for 8:05pm (AEST) at Suncorp Stadium on Friday night.