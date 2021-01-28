The below list includes only players considered props first and foremost. A few locks could have made their way onto this list and vice versa, but we’ve gone with genuine 8’s and 10’s here.
10. Jared Waerea-Hargreaves
JWH could realistically be higher in this list, however was probably just a little off his absolutely best in 2020.
135 metres per game, 16 tackle breaks and 16 offloads are about average for a player of his talents, however JWH is the kind of player you want in the trenches with you in a big game.
He largely cut out the errors in 2020, where many, myself included, thought the faster game might see him become a big target. His numbers didn’t suffer at all.