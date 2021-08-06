Over the past month, much of the discussion has turned to one question.

Who, if anyone, can beat the Melbourne Storm?

Right now the answer is no one! This is a side that has won 16 games in a row through a crazy injury toll, Origin and multiple difficult fixtures.

The Storm sits atop the NRL ladder with five rounds to go after suffering just the one loss all season; a literal last play defeat to the Penrith Panthers.

Melbourne's streak since the loss has largely consigned it to a distant memory, however, if Justin Olam had passed to an unmarked Addo-Carr instead of butchering the last play effort, the Storm would be undefeated through 20 rounds.

Penrith have fallen away throughout Origin, as many expected all the top sides to do. They were missing players through Origin and injury. Totally expected.

Almost unavoidable... Unless you're in purple.

Not even the regular absence of Cameron Munster and Jahrome Hughes, combined with long-term injuries to Harry Grant and Ryan Papenhuyzen have slowed the juggernaut.

If the grand final was played this weekend I'm backing the Storm over anyone! By some margin.

Coincidentally the game the Storm are taking place in this weekend may very well be the grand final fixture in about two month's time.

Unfortunately, Covid has robbed us of a jampacked Brookvale Oval, and fans, but this Saturday night's battle could be something very special.

It could also be the night where the Storm's incredible run comes to an end. Maybe.

Full disclosure, I still believe a full-strength Penrith side is the second-best team in the competition. They've only fallen away when their halfback started missing time. Yes, the Storm missed Hughes and continued to win but the Panthers game is built so much more about Cleary.

South Sydney are the third-best side. Cody Walker is in freakish form and that Bunnies spine is the second-best across the league, after the Storm of course.

But, right this moment, the Manly Sea Eagles provide the best chance of beating the Storm. Now or come grand final day.

Watch as the Rugby League Outlaws Discuss Who Can Beat Melbourne

Manly have the game to upset anybody in the competition. They also have Tom Trbojevic.

As good as the likes of Nicho Hynes and Jahrome Hughes have been, no one (Cody Walker aside) has been able to do what Mr Trbojevic has done this season.

Injury and Origin have limited the Manly fullback to 11 appearances. In those 11 games he has produced 18 tries, 19 try assists, 18 line breaks and 67 tackle breaks. This on top of 219 metres run per game.

TOM TRBOJEVIC

Fullback Sea Eagles 2021 SEASON AVG 1.6

Tries 1.4

Try Assists 5.7

Tackle Breaks

No one has seen to be able to contain the freakish fullback. Even when you think he's having a quiet game he finds a tired defender and scores before you can blink.

Manly however are far from a one-man team.

Daly Cherry-Evans is having a massive season. Hughes and Cleary are probably the only halfbacks who have shown better form in 2021.

DCE's stats are almost as eye-watering. 17 games for the Manly halfback has seen him cross for seven tries, assist 18, lay on 13 line breaks, force 10 dropouts and tackle at over 90%.

DALY CHERRY-EVANS

Halfback Sea Eagles 2021 SEASON AVG 0.9

Try Assists 0.4

Tries 340.5

Kick Metres

Next to him is an in form, premiership-winning half with all the experience in the world in Kieran Foran. He's not the danger he was during his first run in Sea Eagles colours but he's playing his best footy in many seasons.

Out wide they have two point-scoring freaks in Jason Saab and Rueben Garrick. Both are fast, both are tall and both are in career-best form.

Manly have no issue scoring points. Pretty important when trying to win footy games. Any time you play a side who can routinely put 50 points on as Manly can, you're on edge.

Since round 14 they've scored; 50, 56, 66, 16, 32, 44 and 40 points. I don't expect them to run up 30-40 points against the Storm, but if they're in the mood, who knows?

Their defence seems a little brittle when compared to the big two. This is going to sound silly but before Turbo came back they conceded 46, 26, 38 and 46 points across the first month. Turbo's return fixed both their attack and defence. Crazy to type those words but they're 100% true.

Manly just have a belief that no other side has and it all comes down to their fullback. They know if he fires they can beat any side on any day.

I'd also argue that the Sea Eagles are probably one of maybe two sides who can match the Storm in the forwards.

Marty Taupau and Jake Trbojevic are well-known stars with a plethora of experience across all levels of the game.

They also boast two of the, if not the brightest young stars in the back row in Josh Schuster and Haumole Olakau'atu.

Josh Aloiai and Toafofoa Sipley add super punch off the bench, while despite my indifference to him off the field, Dylan Walker has added some serious skill from the pine. Curtis Sironen will come into the 17 when fully fit.

Look, in all honesty it comes down the number one.

If Turbo has a ten out of ten game as he has produced in the majority of his efforts in 2021 then Manly are in any game.

There's no one else like him.

Even if he's not ten out of ten, if he's a seven, his wingers, halfback, forwards and bench can more than do the job.

I can't wait for Saturday night. I have no doubt it's a preview for much later in the season.