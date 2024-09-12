The Melbourne Storm enter the 2024 NRL finals as the team to beat after clinching the minor premiership and sit just three victories away from winning their first NRL premiership title since 2020.

While all eyes will be on the spine of Ryan Papenhuyzen, Cameron Munster, Jahrome Hughes and Harry Grant, the Storm wouldn't be where they are without a perfectly selected squad around them and other members of the roster standing up and delivering in big moments.

Craig Bellamy has used 33 players this season, and each has delivered, whether it was against the bottom teams such as the Parramatta Eels and Wests Tigers or in blockbuster matches against the reigning three-time premiers.

This has allowed the Storm to continue their success amidst disruption caused by suspensions, injuries and State of Origin responsibilities.

Flashback to the team they used in Round 1 of this season, Reimis Smith has changed clubs, Jonah Pezet sustained a season-ending ACL injury and Cameron Munster and Nelson Asofa-Solomona weren't named.

In particular, two players are having career-best seasons and no one would have imagined it before the start of the 2024 season.

One of them is centre Jack Howarth, who has cemented his spot in the starting team. The other is utility playmaker Tyran Wishart, who has taken his game to another level this season and played in at least five different positions, showcasing his valuableness.

"He's got a lot of raps this year," Ryan Papenhuyzen said of Wishart ahead of Saturday's match against the Sharks.

"He's played a lot of footy when [Cameron] Munster was out but I think there's a lot of guys in our squad that have the potential to do that and that's really exciting.

"I'm sure if those guys get their chance as well, they'll come out on top and make sure they're really confident in what they do but Wishart's been outstanding and hopefully he keeps that form into the finals."

As Wishart looks to play a vital role in the club's push to the Grand Final, he is set to become one of the most sought-after free agents in the future, and several teams are keeping a close eye on him.

It is understood that he has an option in his deal - believed to be in favour of the club - that the Storm will pick up for 2026, ensuring he has at least another two seasons in the Victorian capital.

However, when the time comes that he is able to speak with rivals, be sure that he will gain the attention of nearly every team.

Filling in at times for both Jahrome Hughes and Cameron Munster in the halves, he has showcased that he has the ability to become a top-level NRL player.

The Melbourne Storm will host the Cronulla Sharks on Saturday afternoon at AAMI Park. The winner will advance straight to the Preliminary Final, while the loser will face the victor of the North Queensland Cowboys and Newcastle Knights.