An already skinny free agency market for props is about to get tighter, with Sydney Roosters' forward Terrell May reportedly agreeing to a contract extension with the club.

It's no secret the Sydney Roosters have been desperate to re-sign May, with the club putting a two-year extension and upgrade in front of the prop some time ago.

It has now been reported by News Corp that the deal is done, with May agreeing to terms on the new deal that will see him remain at Bondi until the end of 2026.

The move for May to re-sign follows the early call from brother and outside back Taylan to remain at the Penrith Panthers. That sparked rumours and speculation Terrell may have also been heading for the foot of the mountains given previous comments suggesting he and his brothers wanted to play at the same club.

But he has turned his back on that idea, instead agreeing to stay at the Roosters in what is a major boost to the club's forward stocks.

Most of the top forwards on what was already a skinny open market for props come November 1 last year have already been snapped up, leaving May about the best of the remaining players off-contract.

May has done no harm to that status either, with a fantastic start to the new campaign, where he has averaged 133 metres per game and tackled at 98.4 per cent across the opening month of action.

The Roosters have also given May more than 50 minutes in each of those four games, with two in the starting side, as his stock continues to grow.

That will only continue over the coming two years, given Jared Waerea-Hargreaves will leave the club at the end of the year ahead of finishing his career in the English Super League.

It's understood Terrell had interest from other clubs, including at one point the St George Illawarra Dragons and Cronulla Sharks. However, he publicly suggested the only way he was leaving the tri-colours was to play alongside his brothers.