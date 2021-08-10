There will be plenty of changes across the board in Round 22, with some clubs welcoming back players, and others out for extended periods. Here is all the team talk.

Melbourne Storm vs Canberra Raiders

All of Nelson Asofa-Solomona, Felise Kaufusi, George Jennings and Aaron Pene are due back for the Storm. While Kaufusi will replace Tepai Moeroa, with Tom Eisenhuth dropping back to the bench to enable Kaufusi to start. Asofa-Solomona is likely to be a direct replacement for Chris Lewis. George Jennings will battle Dean Ieremia for a spot in the backline, while Aaron Pene is unlikely to be given a spot.

The Raiders are also set to welcome back a duo, with Bailey Simonsson and Sebasitan Kris due to return. Kris will be a direct swap for Matthew Timoko in the centres, while Simonsson will replace Harley Smith-Shields, although it remains to be seen whether Simonsson or Jordan Rapana will line up at fullback.

St George Illawarra Dragons vs Penrith Panthers

The Dragons have finally finished serving their suspensions for the infamous house party at Paul Vaughan's place, meaning Gerard Beale, Josh Kerr and Tyrell Fuimaono will be all available for selection. Cody Ramsey is likely to be out after he snapped two teeth against the Raiders in a sickening head collision. Jack Bird is likely to shift back to his more comfortable role in the centres, with Matt Dufty or Tyrell Sloan to play at the back. Beale is unlikely to return, while Tyrell Fuimaono could take the spot of Tariq Sims, who will serve a suspension.

Ivan Cleary has conceded the Panthers won't rush son Nathan Cleary back from injury, with the star half unlikely to play this week. Kurt Capewell will also miss out after being suspended, while Apisai Koroisau will fight at the judiciary. Stephen Crichton will be the man to replace Capewell, who lined up in the centres last week. Tevita Pangai Junior could also return, likely eliminating Izack Tago from the bench, although he could earn a reprieve if Mitch Kenny is required to start for Koroisau, should he fail at the judiciary.

Brisbane Broncos vs Sydney Roosters

Brodie Croft has now officially signed with the Salford Red Devils, and may struggle to hold his spot in a struggling Brisbane Broncos outfit over the final month of the season. The half was replaced by Albert Kelly off the bench after an hour last week, and the returning veteran may be promoted to the starting team this week, with Anthony Milford also keen to secure a spot. Thomas Flegler will return from suspension, likely knocking Xavier Willison or Ethan Bullemor out of the side, with Keenan Palasia also to miss out thanks to suspension. Xavier Coates and Brendan Piakura could also be picked by Kevin Walters as he returns from injury. Coates was seen training with first grade on Tuesday morning, while Selwyn Cobbo could also return after training at centre.

It's more carnage over at the Roosters, with Angus Crichton set to miss out for the next three weeks with suspension. That should bring Dale Copley into the side on the wing, pushing Joseph Manu to the centres and Sitili Tupouniua back to his preferred second row. Jared Waerea-Hargreaves is also reportedly going to be rested, which should allow Siosiua Taukeiaho to start once again, with Daniel Suluka-Fifita a possible option to come back onto the bench.

South Sydney Rabbitohs vs Gold Coast Titans

The Rabbitohs may not make any changes, although Liam Knight and Campbell Graham could both return from concussion. It's unclear if they will return, however, it could see Jacob Host and Taane Milne make way respectively.

The Titans aren't tipped to make any changes for this one either, despite David Fifita coming off the bench, and Jamal Fogarty due to return. Coach Justin Holbrook hasn't outright stated Fifita is likely to start, or that Fogarty will break up the halves combination of Toby Sexton and Ashley Taylor.

North Queensland Cowboys vs Wests Tigers

Jason Taumalolo is set to be ruled out with a fractured hand, the enforcer to miss a couple of weeks. Reuben Cotter could return, while Murray Taulagi and Lachlan Burr will need to pass concussion tests. Daejarn Asi would likely replace Taulagi if needed, while bench spots could be claimed by the dropped Francis Molo, Corey Jensen or Cotter if he returns.

The Tigers are unlikely to make any changes either, although Thomas Mikaele will need to pass concussion protocols. James Roberts could replace Michael Chee-Kam however with the much-maligned centre set to return if he passes COVID protocols. Michael Maguire's willingness to change a winning team remains to be seen though.

Manly Sea Eagles vs Parramatta Eels

Manly's forward depth is set to be severely tested, with both Toafofoa Sipley and Taniela Paseka out with suspension and a syndesmosis injury respectively. Josh Aloiai should start for the Sea Eagles, while Curtis Sironen and Kurt De Luis will likely join the bench.

In a monster blow for the Eels, Reed Mahoney will miss the remainder of the season with a shoulder injury. Joey Lussick is likely to start, although Peter Sterling has called on Parramatta to consider Will Smith. Oregon Kaufusi will also need to pass a concussion test to play, with Keegan Hipgrave, Makahesi Makatoa, Ray Stone, or possible debutant David Hollis the likely replacements.

New Zealand Warriors vs Canterbury Bulldogs

Kane Evans, Matt Lodge and Dallin Watene-Zelezniak will all miss out with suspension for the Warriors. Bunty Afoa is likely to start up front, bringing Jamayne Taunoa-Brown and Jack Murchie onto the bench for the Warriors, while Edward Kosi is the most likely replacement for Watene-Zelezniak on the wing.

The Bulldogs will be without Jack Hetherington and Dylan Napa, who are both suspended. Chris Patolo played from the bench last week and is likely to come into the starting side for the blue and white, while Joe Stimson, a returning Chris Smith and Jackson Topine are the options to fill out the bench.

Cronulla Sharks vs Newcastle Knights

Matt Moylan is once again a chance to return, with Will Chambers' position likely pending on it, given that would enable Connor Tracey to shift back to the centres. It's unclear if Cronulla will look to make any other changes, however, Aiden Tolman could come back into the starting team, with Jack Williams reverting to the bench and Toby Rudolf to lock.

The Knights are likely to be without Lachlan Fitzgibbon, who could be replaced by Josh King, bringing Brodie Jones into the starting side. The other option is for Mitchell Barnett to move back to the second row, and Connor Watson to lock, leaving Jones on the bench. Starford To'a could replace Hymel Hunt, who is likely to be out with concussion, while Jayden Brailey will replace Chris Randall as he returns.