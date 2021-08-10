For the third time this season, North Queensland Cowboys enforcer Jason Taumalolo will be ruled out with a fractured hand.

Channel 7s Chris Garry reported the news on Tuesday morning, with Cowboys coach Todd Payten now being forced into a reshuffle.

It's unclear if Taumalolo will be able to play again this season, with the best-case scenario said to be a two to three-week absence from the park.

With only four games left in the season, and the Cowboys finals' hopes having evaporated with their loss to the Gold Coast Titans on Sunday afternoon, it may mean Payten will prefer to wrap Taumalolo up for the remainder of the season and look ahead to 2022.

It's also understood Taumalolo played through the injury on Sunday.

The Cowboys' forward missed Rounds two through seven with the injury, originally expected to miss less than a month, before fracturing the other hand just 24 hours before he was set to return in April.

Taumalolo has been well below his best in 2021, with coach Todd Payten struggling to unlock his potential in the middle third.

Payten then shifted the lock to the second row for Sunday's clash with the Titans, however, the 28-year-old struggled to have any of his usual impact on the edge, running for just 127 metres.

It's a far cry from the days of Taumalolo averaging over 200 metres per contest, and it prompted Fox Sports' Michael Ennis to demand the experiment stop for the good of the Cowboys.

Francis Molo would be the immediate option to bring back into the side, while Shane Wright and Peter Hola were also amongst the reserves last week.