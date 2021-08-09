The Penrith Panthers are set to go to the left field option of coach Ivan Cleary in a bid to free Apisai Koroisau from a contrary conduct charge.

The match review committee hit Koroisau with the charge after a 30th-minute coming together between the two teams during the Panthers' narrow victory over the Sydney Roosters.

The penalty was such that Koroisau would have faced a week on the sidelines whether he took the early guilty plea, or fought the charge and lost. Penrith are now hopeful they will have the services of their star hooker, alongside those of returning half Nathan Cleary, and new recruit Tevita Pangai Junior, for this weekend's clash with the Dragons.

It has been revealed by the Sydney Morning Herald that Koroisau and the Panthers originally contacted lawyer Nick Ghabar originally, but were told it would be a difficult case to win.

The Panthers are reportedly not understanding of why Koroisau was charged, and are hoping the presence of coach Ivan Cleary, who is also a former player, may be able to build an argument to free Koroisau when he faces the NRL judiciary this evening.

It's understood that the Panthers hope the judiciary will see the logic being presented by a former player, with the entire panel made up of former players themselves.

Penrith CEO Brian Fletcher told the Sydney Morning Herald it was excellent Cleary felt so strongly for his players.

“It’s great he feels for our players and if he can help them in any way it will be his pleasure to do so.

“He’s untrained as a lawyer, but he’ll do a good job - he may even do a better job because he knows more about the game.”

Penrith will clash with the St George Illawarra Dragons this Friday at 6pm, with venues still to be confirmed by the NRL for the remainder of the Queensland bubble.