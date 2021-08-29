BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 28: Ryan Papenhuyzen of the Storm is tackled during the round 24 NRL match between the Melbourne Storm and the Parramatta Eels at Suncorp Stadium, on August 28, 2021, in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images)

Parramatta's shock 22-10 victory over the Melbourne Storm hasn't just halted their record-breaking win streak, but also turned the finals completely on its head.

The Eels put the Storm to the sword with a clinical display, handing the Victorians their first loss since March. While it seems a fairly routine loss before the finals, it has massive ramifications for the rest of the sides fighting for a place in this year's post-season.

A victory over Parramatta would have sown up the minor premiership for Craig Bellamy's men, allowing the head coach to rest the majority of his side heading into the first week of the finals, as he did against the Dragons late last year.

Facing Cronulla on Friday night, Sharks coach Josh Hannay would have been praying for a Melbourne win, with the Sharks needing to topple the Storm to lock up a spot in the top-eight.

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - APRIL 30: Nicho Hynes of the Storm is tackled during the round eight NRL match between the Melbourne Storm and the Cronulla Sharks at AAMI Park on April 30, 2021, in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)

The prospect of facing a fully-fit Storm is disastrous for the Sharks, opening up the door for the Raiders or Titans to sneak into the top half of the ladder.

The Raiders must beat the Roosters next round sans Joey Manu, who's season is over after a nasty hit from Latrell Mitchell on Friday night. They sit on equal competition points with the Cronulla Sharks, though they must make up some ground on their for-and-against.

The Titans sit a win behind both the Raiders and Sharks, but with both facing top six opponents, it leaves the Gold Coast with a must-win over the Warriors on Sunday afternoon. Certainly the easiest assignment of the trio, the club will be ruing its one-point loss to Newcastle on Thursday.

  WLPTS+/-
1MEL20342487
2PEN20342356
3SOU19440318
4MAN15832224
5PAR15832143
6SYD15832117
7NEW121126-130
8CRO101322-24
9CBR101322-73
10GLD91420-47
11NZW81518-127
12STI81518-138
13WST81518-176
14NQL71616-260
15BRI61714-262
16CAN2216-408
View Full Ladder

But what if Bellamy still rests his stars?

Brandon Smith confirmed post-game that the loss to Parramatta wouldn't change the plans of Craig Bellamy, with the coach himself torn, saying the players need another week together, though the focus is to use next week to have the club in good stead for week one.

Smith also confirmed the club is prioritising back-to-back Grand Final wins, as opposed to wrapping up the minor premiership against the Sharks.

Melbourne sitting their stars out for a game would play straight into Cronulla's hands, and potentially hand Penrith the minor premiership.

The Storm are likely to be without star winger Josh Addo-Carr due to a hamstring injury, while Jesse Bromwich can accept a one-game ban following Saturday night's events.

Melbourne Storm Training Session
SUNSHINE COAST, AUSTRALIA - SEPTEMBER 29: Josh Addo-Carr looks to pass during a Melbourne Storm NRL training session at Sunshine Coast Stadium on September 29, 2020 in Sunshine Coast, Australia. (Photo by Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images)

They face a resurgent Eels side next weekend, and if the Panthers can snare the J.J. Giltinan Shield, it means Penrith will likely face Manly in the first week of the semis, while Melbourne would face off against South Sydney in the opening week of the play-offs.

Less than two weeks from the finals, team list Tuesday will give us a clearer picture of which teams we'll see in the finals, and which sides will be enjoying their Mad Monday in a weeks time.

 