Parramatta's shock 22-10 victory over the Melbourne Storm hasn't just halted their record-breaking win streak, but also turned the finals completely on its head.

The Eels put the Storm to the sword with a clinical display, handing the Victorians their first loss since March. While it seems a fairly routine loss before the finals, it has massive ramifications for the rest of the sides fighting for a place in this year's post-season.

A victory over Parramatta would have sown up the minor premiership for Craig Bellamy's men, allowing the head coach to rest the majority of his side heading into the first week of the finals, as he did against the Dragons late last year.

Facing Cronulla on Friday night, Sharks coach Josh Hannay would have been praying for a Melbourne win, with the Sharks needing to topple the Storm to lock up a spot in the top-eight.

The prospect of facing a fully-fit Storm is disastrous for the Sharks, opening up the door for the Raiders or Titans to sneak into the top half of the ladder.

The Raiders must beat the Roosters next round sans Joey Manu, who's season is over after a nasty hit from Latrell Mitchell on Friday night. They sit on equal competition points with the Cronulla Sharks, though they must make up some ground on their for-and-against.

The Titans sit a win behind both the Raiders and Sharks, but with both facing top six opponents, it leaves the Gold Coast with a must-win over the Warriors on Sunday afternoon. Certainly the easiest assignment of the trio, the club will be ruing its one-point loss to Newcastle on Thursday.

W L PTS +/- 1 MEL 20 3 42 487 2 PEN 20 3 42 356 3 SOU 19 4 40 318 4 MAN 15 8 32 224 5 PAR 15 8 32 143 6 SYD 15 8 32 117 7 NEW 12 11 26 -130 8 CRO 10 13 22 -24 9 CBR 10 13 22 -73 10 GLD 9 14 20 -47 11 NZW 8 15 18 -127 12 STI 8 15 18 -138 13 WST 8 15 18 -176 14 NQL 7 16 16 -260 15 BRI 6 17 14 -262 16 CAN 2 21 6 -408

But what if Bellamy still rests his stars?

Brandon Smith confirmed post-game that the loss to Parramatta wouldn't change the plans of Craig Bellamy, with the coach himself torn, saying the players need another week together, though the focus is to use next week to have the club in good stead for week one.

Smith also confirmed the club is prioritising back-to-back Grand Final wins, as opposed to wrapping up the minor premiership against the Sharks.

Melbourne sitting their stars out for a game would play straight into Cronulla's hands, and potentially hand Penrith the minor premiership.

The Storm are likely to be without star winger Josh Addo-Carr due to a hamstring injury, while Jesse Bromwich can accept a one-game ban following Saturday night's events.

They face a resurgent Eels side next weekend, and if the Panthers can snare the J.J. Giltinan Shield, it means Penrith will likely face Manly in the first week of the semis, while Melbourne would face off against South Sydney in the opening week of the play-offs.

Less than two weeks from the finals, team list Tuesday will give us a clearer picture of which teams we'll see in the finals, and which sides will be enjoying their Mad Monday in a weeks time.