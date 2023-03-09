The Melbourne Storm have officially confirmed the re-signing of Josh King, and the promotion of Sunshine Coast Falcons' forward Lazarus Vaalepu.

King has been one of the quiet achievers in the Melbourne Storm system since joining the club ahead of the 2022 NRL season, and he has signed a two-year extension which will keep him at the club until the end of the 2025 season.

Originally signing a two-year to join the club, it had appeared King would likely be a fringe first-grade player, however, was handed an opportunity in Round 1 last year and took it with both hands.

He ultimately played all 25 games, including 16 of those in the starting side.

A Prime Minister's XIII representative at the end of the season, King has now played more than 100 NRL games and spent every minute on the field against the Parramatta Eels in Round 1 this year, running for 133 metres and making 55 tackles which saw him named in Zero Tackle's Round 1 stats-based team of the week.

The performance followed up an excellent first season for the Storm where he 90 metr4es per game and added 716 tackles with only 51 missed.

The now 27-year-old said he has played his best football in Melbourne.

“I have been able to play my best footy while here in Melbourne and I hope to continue improving over the next few years,” King said in a club statement.

"I enjoy living in Melbourne and being part of the Melbourne Storm club. I have built many great friendships with both players and staff. The Storm feels like home.

“I am really happy to lock in a couple more years and look forward to seeing what we can achieve.”

Vaalepu, on the other hand, has signed a two-year deal with the Storm which will see him make the move from the Sunshine Coast Falcons for the 2024 and 2025 seasons.

A 23-year-old forward, he spent the pre-season on a train and trial deal, and will be on a development deal next year before moving into the Top 30 in 2025.

After spending the 2021 season in the Wynnum Manly Seagulls system playing just four games in the QLD Cup, he made 14 appearances for the Falcons last year, adding 72 metres per game with 18 tackle breaks, also adding 201 tackles with just 10 missed.

He is expected to be a key part of the Falcons' campaign in the QLD Cup this year, which starts this weekend as the Falcons travel to play the Townsville Blackhawks.