Queensland Maroons forward Reuben Cotter has been awarded man of the match honours in Game 1 of the 2023 State of Origin series at the Adelaide Oval.

The Maroons' forward, playing in just his second State of Origin game, was named on the bench during last Monday by coach Billy Slater, but ultimately was handed a late promotion to the starting line-up, and went on to play all 80 minutes.

That was born out of neccessity after Tom Gilbert picked up a dislocated shoulder, before other head knocks hampered the Maroons throughout the course of the game.

Forced to defend for a period on the edge, Cotter was his usual competitive self and failed to let anyone down, doing the hard yards for the Maroons time and time again throughout the contest in what was a complete team effort for Slater's side.

Ultimately, ten runs of the football would bring him 84 metres to go with a pair of tackle breaks, while his work in defence may have won the Maroons the game, with the forward making 48 tackles. It ultimately meant he led all defenders.

Cotter was the only forward for Queensland to play the full 80 minutes, and only matched out of the Blues side by hooker Apisai Koroisau and lock forward Isaah Yeo.

Cotter beat out a competitive field to be named man of the match ahead of the likes of Murray Taulagi, whose defence was exceptional, and Cameron Munster, who came up clutch in the big moments at the end of the contest.