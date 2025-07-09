The New South Wales Blues will have a mountain to climb in the second half of the deciding match in the 2025 State of Origin series, trailing the Queensland Maroons 20 points to 0 at halftime.

At a packed Sydney Olympic Stadium, the Blues appeared to be on the front foot early, but were unable to crack the Maroons before momentum swing heading towards the ten-minue mark.

A Jarome Luai kick on the attack was taken easily on the full in goal by Queensland, who then were awarded a penalty at the back-end of the seven-tackle set.

That would be enough for Queensland to open the scoring through a Valentine Holmes penalty goal.

The Blues kept threatening to take over momentum of the game, but were never able to build a long stint of possession on the Maroons line, who went through the first half without a mistake.

Queensland scored the first try in the corner through Xavier Coates in the 17th minute, and then continued to hold sway over the game.

They were able to repel the Blues whose attack has been poor at the best of times, with the middle forwards led by Tino Fa'asuamaleaui who had a cracking first stint.

Tom Dearden would be next to score on a long-range effort. Queensland appeared to be heading into touch through Robert Toia as the Blues muscled up, but a late offload and a defensive line who had clocked off allowed Dearden to race away and score.

Another wave of possession leading into halftime with Queensland's forward pack - led by bench star Patrick Carrigan - dominating, saw a late try on the stroke of halftime as dummy half Harry Grant beat three players on his own to reach out and score.

The conversion - the third of the game for Holmes - allowed a perfect Queensland to head into the break with a 20-point buffer.

Match summary

New South Wales Blues 0 trail Queensland Maroons 20 (Tries: Xavier Coates, Tom Dearden, Harry Grant; conversions: Valentine Holmes 3/3; Penalty goal: Valentine Holmes 1/1)