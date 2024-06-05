The Queensland Maroons have used a man advantage for much of the first half to take a convincing lead into the halftime break of the 2024 State of Origin series opener against the NSW Blues at Accor Stadium.

The big moment of the first half came in just the eighth minute when Origin debutant Joseph Suaalii was controversially sent off by referee Ashley Klein and bunker official Liam Kennedy for a high shot.

The tackle, which saw direct contact with the head of fullback Reece Walsh, saw Suaalii have his night ended prematurely.

Reece Walsh too would have his night ended by the tackle, with the fullback ruled out under Grade 1 concussion symptoms. Coach Billy Slater would move Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow to fullback, while Selwyn Cobbo came onto the park at centre, with 18th man Felise Kaufusi also being activated into the game.

The Maroons had already scored the first try of the game prior to that through Ben Hunt off a crafty bit of play from captain and halfback Daly Cherry-Evans.

Queensland slotted another penalty goal after the send off to take an 8-0 lead.

The Blues would get themselves onto the scoresheet shortly afterwards through James Tedesco, who managed to dive on a Jarome Luai kick, but it has been one-way traffic since.

Tabuai-Fidow, attacking down the edge without Suaalii, found his way over for a try-scoring double in the first half to ensure the Maroons would have plenty of breathing room at the break.

New South Wales were, in patches, dangerous, but struggled for execution with a clunky attack and face a long way back to be a show of taking the chocolates on home soil in the Origin opener.

Match summary

New South Wales Blues 6 (Try: James Tedesco; Goal: Nicho Hynes 1/1) trail Queensland Maroons 20 (Tries: Ben Hunt, Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow [2]; Goals: Valentine Holmes 3/3; Penalty Goal: Valentine Holmes 1/1)

