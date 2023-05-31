The Queensland Maroons have scored two tries with 12 men on the park to take victory in the State of Origin series opener at the Adelaide Oval by 26 points to 18.

Sin binned for a perceived shoulder charge with just over ten minutes remaining in the game and the Maroons down by two points, Flegler's absence would only galvanize the Queenslanders.

They would first take the lead with a long-range effort that saw Queensland champion five-eighth Cameron Munster skip across the line and put Hamsio Tabuai-Fidow into space to run away and score, with the defence failing to cover and James Tedesco slipping over in cover defence.

Then, just minutes later, it was a kick from Cameron Munster that would ultimately set him up for the clincher, with Lindsay Collins outjumping James Tedesco to grab the ball and pass back into the path of Munster.

The two tries summed up a difficult night for the Blues, who were clunky the whole way through the contest in attack.

After a physical start, it was back-to back tries for the Maroons through Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow off a Cameron Munster grubber, and then a try on the right-hand side through Selwyn Cobbo, who scored virtually untouched.

The Blues would all but dominate the remainder of the first half, but couldn't find a way over the tryline until Liam Martin did so late in the piece. That, despite the Maroons needing to adapt to Tom Gilbert dislocating his shoulder and being ruled out for the remainder of the night.

New South Wales went into the halftime break down by four points, with more errors littering the second half, but a try to Apisai Koroisau would send the Blues back in front just minutes after the break.

The controversial try wasn't continued by the Blues, and the lead would swap hands two more times during an intense second half, with Cobbo scoring his second, before Stephen Crichton would crash over.

The Maroons however never went away and ultimately, took the victory.

Match summary

Queensland Maroons 26 (Tries: Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow [2], Selwyn Cobbo [2], Cameron Munster; Conversions: Valentine Holmes 3/5) defeat New South Wales Blues 18Liam Martin, Apisai Koroisau, Stephen Crichton; Conversions: Nathan Cleary 3/3)