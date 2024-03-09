An outside chance to make his Wallabies debut later this year, Tane Edmed has addressed whether he would make a potential code switch to rugby league, following in his father's footsteps.

The current playmaker for the NSW Waratahs, Edmed, is off-contract at the end of the year and has a close personal connection to rugby league and the NRL.

Edmed's father, Steve Edmed, spent nine seasons with the Balmain Tigers (1988-95) and North Queensland Cowboys (1996), including playing for Balmain in the famous 1989 Grand Final against the Canberra Raiders.

During Steve's career, he amassed 157 first-grade games before hanging up the boots.

The 23-year-old Edmed admitted that he would be interested in a code switch down the line but is content with remaining in the 15-man code for the time being.

“Not right now. I'm pretty content in rugby at the moment,” Edmed told The Sydney Morning Herald.

“I want to see this game do really well and at the moment, I'm all-in with union. I'm excited to see how the Wallabies go and how we go as a team in Super Rugby. You never know down the track.”

While Edmed is yet to sign an extension to remain in rugby union with the NSW Waratahs, he spoke about close friend and teammate Mark Nawaqanitawase's decision to leave rugby union to jump codes.

Nawaqanitawase has been confirmed to be joining the Sydney Roosters for the 2025 NRL season.

Not only are they now teammates at the Waratahs, but the duo have known each other since the age of six when Edmed's father coached the two at the Leichhardt Wanderers.

“I've known ‘Marky' for an extremely long time, since I was like six. We actually played league together at Leichhardt Wanderers,” Edmed added.

“He's such a weapon because he's a freak of nature but to go and see him challenge himself in a new sport - if that's what he wants to do - I'm all for it. There's no negative feelings from the team.”