The NRL silly season is set to kick into high gear any day now. One club who are yet to make a major move, however is sure to become a big player, is the NRL's 17th side.

The Dolphins, despite reportedly announcing a development contracted player for 2023, have a blank slate and a blank cheque book.

Of course, there is no way to accurately predict what may happen between now and then, but below is a side of 17 players I believe could realistically represent the Fins come Round 1, 2023.

This is completed without any inside knowledge, or exact salary cap figures. It's purely for fun but I would argue is within the realms of possibility.

1. Kalyn Ponga

I believe the Dolphins, and Wayne Bennett, will do absolutely everything within their power to lure Kalyn Ponga as their marquee signing.

Ponga has a player option for 2023 and 2024, but there are reports suggesting that Ponga will need to lead the Knights to a title to activate that.

A lot is going to have to go right for the Fins here to make this happen but we've seen player (and manager) power work wonders previously.

In terms of talent and marketability, he is the perfect signing for the fledgling club.

2. Jamayne Isaako

Isaako is a player who has an enormous NRL career ahead of him. He struggled throughout 2020 and 2021 after never being allowed to make a position his own.

His efforts in 2018 (especially) and 2019 however were incredible. His coach in 2018? Wayne Bennett.

He is an out and out winger and a more than credible first choice goal-kicker. He'll be looking for a chance to prove himself while a club shift wouldn't require relocation. Perfect.

3. Phillip Sami

24 year-old Phillip Sami continues to get better with every passing season. He is about to hit his peak and with that will come the want for a permanent centre position and the money to match.

He's tall, quick, powerful and experienced with 71 NRL games and two Origins to his name, and his signature wouldn't require the need to break the bank.

He played the majority of the 2021 season on the wing for the Titans but a move into the centre spot full-time could be the ace in the Dolphin's recruitment pitch.

4. Reimis Smith

Reimis Smith is a player who the Dolphins should be making a priority target for the 2023 season.

At only 24 years of age, he has his best years ahead of him, which judging by his 2021 season will surely have Dolphins fans excited.

He has lightning speed and has come along almost unbelievably far after one season under Craig Bellamy. Throw in a second and you have yourself a marquee centre signing.

5. Jonaiah Lualua

Currently contracted to the Sharks as a development player, watch for him to score plenty of tries out wide for feeder club the Jets in 2022. He scored six in five games this year.

He is the kind of raw talent the Dolphins will need to find success upon if they're going to threaten a finals appearance in their first season.

Lualua has fallen behind the likes of Lachlan Miller, Matt Ikuvalu and Jenson Taumoepeau in the Shire but he has serious NRL potential.

6. Jack Bird

Jack Bird may finally be given his dream move as he's moved into the halves. He supposedly left the Sharks in search of a spot in the six, but it never came to pass.

Bird is a player who is good every week when he should be great. He'll be important for the Dragons and I have no doubt they'll want to keep him.

I also have no doubt that should Bennett dangle the carrot of a guaranteed spot in the halves that he would absolutely return to Brisbane to right the wrongs.

7. Ashley Taylor

This is a decision that the Dolphins have to get right. Hear me out on this because right now there is a dearth of superstar halves off contract.

Now that could absolutely change at any time but as it stands I see Bennett taking a punt on Taylor knowing that he can secure him on a one-year contract.

If it works out and Taylor finally reached his potential, then fantastic, but if not, players coming off contract for the 2024 season include Daly Cherry-Evans, Jackson Hastings, Drew Hutchison, Blake Taaffe, Brayden Trindall and Sam Walker.

It wouldn't be entirely fair on Taylor to be signed as a stopgap option but given where his career stands right now, I bet he would jump at the chance to take the shot under Bennett.

8. Braden Hamlin-Uele

Braden Hamlin-Uele looks like he might be squeezed out of the Sharks line-up with the emergence of young Franklin Pele and the need to sign a big name middle man.

He is a starting quality player approaching the prime of his career. A fresh start in the Sunshine state, and playing under Wayne Bennett, could see him become a frightening prospect.

As a Sharks fan, I would be loathe to see him walk away from the club but the chance to run on for a new side will be very hard to turn down for the soon to be 27-year-old.

9. Apisai Koroisau

This signing depends almost completely on what Penrith do. Koroisau is supposedly pushing hard for an immediate release to secure a longer term contract elsewhere.

If the Panthers relent, then Api obviously won't sign for the Dolphins for 2022. Should Penrith dig in, the Dolphins are in a brilliant position to offer him a three-year deal on big money.

He'd be the perfect player: a premiership-winner and a one-time Origin representative. He does have his off-field issues but nothing considered a deal breaker.

10. Junior Paulo

The Dolphins are going to need some experienced players to help in the engine room. Junior Paulo is off-contract and the Eels salary cap is stretched to breaking point.

Capable of big minutes and big metres, Paulo looks like the kind of signing to build around.

He'll be 28 when hypothetically running out for the Dolphins and would be looking for his largest contract to date. This looks an incredible fit for club and player.

11. Briton Nikora

Briton Nikora is the kind of player the Dolphins can build around. He's been a first-choice second-rower since his debut at the Sharks and could surely be tempted away.

I don't know if he'd be interested in leaving Cronulla but with the Sharks linked to some big money signings, a decision may have to be made.

Nikora is player of limitless potential and at only 23 year's of age shapes as a player Wayne Bennett can set and forget for many years to come.

12. Ryan Matterson

The Eels are going to need to make some tough recruitment decisions. I believe Ryan Matterson may be a casualty and the one big-name player forced out the door.

Their loss will be the Dolphins gain and Matterson is a player who could very easily have six Origin jumpers to his credit.

The Fins can realistically hope for three or four big money signings. This would need to be one. For mine his talent and presence warrant it.

13. Corey Harawira-Naera

Corey Harawira-Naera is one of the game's most underrated players. He was untouchable during his time at the Panthers and was the Dogs best during his stint there.

He seems to have overcome some off-field issues in Canberra and has re-established himself as a player very capable of a big part in New Zealand's upcoming World Cup campaign.

I like him as a no nonsense lock, however he can shift into the back row with Matterson at lock if Bennett sees fit. Would be a monster signing.

14. Chanel Harris-Tavita

All reports coming out of the Warriors are that Harris-Tavita will be leaving the club, possibly sooner than later.

He opted to test the market while all signs point to Luke Metcalf joining Shaun Johnson in the halves for 2023 onwards for the Warriors.

Harris-Tavita is a supremely talented youngster who can play multiple positions. I'm not sure he sees his future at 14 but he could provide serious competition for the run on halves as well as cover at nine.

15. Tariq Sims

Despite reports to the contrary, it looks as though Tariq Sims will be playing in the Red V in 2022. There are reports of plentiful interest however cap issues have stopped anything from happening.

The Dolphins will need experienced, NRL hardened professionals both on and off the field so Sims value would increase.

At only 31, he has a few seasons left in him yet. I'm not sure he'll be looking to end his career as a bench player but capable of playing wide or in the middle, he would be a key signing and fit in perfectly here.

16. Lindsay Smith

Most NRL fans will not know Lindsay Smith. He has just the one NRL game to his name, in an heavily Origin-depleted side, but he is a monster.

He stands in at over 190 centimetres tall and weights 106 kilograms, and at just 21, should add to his NRL appearances in the upcoming season.

The perfect Wayne Bennett signing; a huge player with equally large potential. Penrith will struggle to keep him if the Dolphins are willing to pay up.

17. Daniel Suluka-Fifita

Another raw, yet monster forward who is set to add to his games in 2022. Also another play who the Dolphins are in prime position to sign if the Roosters can't step up to the plate.

Young Suluka-Fifita could develop into something very special under the mentorship of the master coach Wayne Bennett.

His addition would cap off a youthful yet absolutely frightening interchange bench.