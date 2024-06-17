South Sydney Rabbitohs hooker Damien Cook seems all but certain to depart the club at the end of the season, but his new destination remains uncertain.

Already linked with a potential move to the St George Illawarra Dragons, another Rabbitohs' rival have find themselves linked to the ex-NSW Blues and Kangaroos representative.

Over the weekend, Sydney Morning Herald journalist Adrian Proszenko said on SEN Radio that a deal between Cook and the Dragons is all but completed and the Rabbitohs will target Jack de Belin.

This came after news broke during last week, that the Dragons were planning to prepare a two-year contract to recruit his services after missing out on the signature of Dolphins hooker Jeremy Marshall-King.

However, The Daily Telegraph has revealed that the Sydney Roosters has emerged as a likely destination for the veteran dummy-half given Brandon Smith's uncertain future at the club.

A potential move to Bondi would see a newly-former spine considering five-eighth Luke Keary has announced he will retire at the end of the season

A veteran of the Rabbitohs with 196 club games under his belt in the NRL, the Cook's future has been in limbo due to the Rabbitohs' poor form - that saw him dropped to the NSW Cup - over the past two seasons, the emergence of younger hooker Peter Mamouzelos and salary cap restraints.

Despite sitting close to the bottom of the NRL ladder, the Rabbitohs are paying significant wages to Latrell Mitchell, Campbell Graham, Cameron Murray, Cody Walker, Tevita Tatola, Keaon Koloamatangi, Jai Arrow and Jack Wighton.

The former NSW Blues and Kangaroos hooker is currently on a wage of $650,000 per season until the end of 2025.

“I still have another year to go here, I love this club, they've been great to me. We've been in a tough position this year, and we're doing everything we can to get us out of it," Cook said on the exit rumours, per 9News.

“They [Souths] have been everything. It's where I've started a family, bought a house, all those big moments have been while I've been at this great club.

“I've made no decision whatsoever. It's a bit new to me, all this [news]. I don't want to leave. We'll get through tomorrow's game, I'll speak to my manager next week and see where we are at.