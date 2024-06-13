An NRL rival is reportedly set to table an offer to poach former representative hooker Damien Cook from the South Sydney Rabbitohs.

The surprising news comes after Cook was axed earlier this season by Jason Demetriou to the NSW Cup and has previously been linked with an exit from the club.

Although he is contracted until the end of 2025 on a deal worth around $650,000 per season, The Herald reports that the St George Illawarra Dragons have tabled him a two-year contract to recruit his services.

It is understood that the Rabbitohs will not be offering him a new contract after the expiration of his current deal after recently re-signing young dummy-half Peter Mamouzelos on a long-term deal until the end of 2027.

The publication reports that Super League club Huddersfield Giants have also made direct inquiries to the Rabbitohs in a bid to lure him overseas on a two-year contract.

MORE TO COME...