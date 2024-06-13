South Sydney Rabbitohs hooker Damien Cook has opened up on the rumours linking him with a potential exit from the club to either play overseason or for a rival NRL team.

Cook has broken his silence on the matter after The Sydney Morning Herald reported on Thursday that the St George Illawarra Dragons are preparing to table him a two-year contract to recruit his services.

This came after he is unlikely to find himself playing with the club beyond the expiration of his contract, which ends in 2025, due to South not offering him a new contract and the club focusing on making Peter Mamouzelos the number one hooker at the club.

It has been reported that Super League club Huddersfield Giants have also made direct inquiries to the Rabbitohs in a bid to lure him overseas on a two-year contract.

“I still have another year to go here, I love this club, they've been great to me. We've been in a tough position this year, and we're doing everything we can to get us out of it," Cook said via The Herald.

“They [Souths] have been everything. It's where I've started a family, bought a house, all those big moments have been while I've been at this great club.

“I've made no decision whatsoever. It's a bit new to me, all this [news]. I don't want to leave. We'll get through tomorrow's game, I'll speak to my manager next week and see where we are at.