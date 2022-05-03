Suspension and injury will wreak havoc on team lists once again as all 16 clubs get set for Round 9, with the Broncos, Panthers, Raiders and Sea Eagles in particular having plenty of question marks.

Here is all the news and rumours ahead of Round 9 team lists being revealed at 4pm (AEST) this afternoon.

South Sydney Rabbitohs vs Brisbane Broncos

South Sydney Rabbitohs

The Rabbitohs won’t be forced into any changes for their clash with the Broncos, however, can bring Taane Milne and Hame Sele back into the side if they wish from suspension and concussion respectively. That would likely mean Isaiah Tass drops back to the bench, or out of the side altogether, while Jaxson Paulo would also drop out after playing from the bench last week.

Should Jason Demetriou elect to run with four forwards, then Liam Knight would likely be recalled. Sele, should he return, is likely to replace Shaq Mitchell.

Brisbane Broncos

Payne Haas is the only question mark for the Broncos, with the star prop battling an AC joint injury. He will likely be named this afternoon, but could need a week off. If so, Keenan Palasia will start, with Ryan James to join the bench.

Canberra Raiders vs Canterbury Bulldogs

Canberra Raiders

The Raiders will be without Jack Wighton, who has been suspended for a dangerous throw. Matt Frawley started in the NSW Cup last week and is most likely to replace him, although Sam Williams is also an option.

Elliott Whitehead should also return, most likely in place of Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad who played zero minutes last week, while Ryan Sutton or Corey Harawira-Naera would drop back to the bench, pending on whether Whitehead plays in the middle or on the edge. If Ricky Stuart runs with a back on the bench, then Harry Rushton is the most likely out. Expect Adam Elliott to also return to the bench with Tom Starling starting at dummy half.

The Raiders have also confirmed on Tuesday that Jarrod Croker will be selected for his first game of the season in a move that could spark another backline shake up.

🏃‍♂️ back into the team this week Welcome back skip! Full team at 4pm#WeAreRaiders pic.twitter.com/cKwAqtnYbR — Canberra Raiders (@RaidersCanberra) May 3, 2022

Canterbury Bulldogs

Josh Jackson will start at lock for the Bulldogs returning from coronavirus. Max King goes back to the bench and Billy Tsikrikas, who is suspended, will drop out.

Penrith Panthers vs Parramatta Eels

Penrith Panthers

Both Stephen Crichton and Taylan May failed to return on Monday, reportedly sitting out ill. They are expected to be named, but will be one to watch during the week. Brian To'o is also a strong chance to return after getting through training, with it being likely he will replace the underperforming Charlie Staines.

Moses Leota is also a chance to return for the Western Sydney derby, with Matt Eisenhuth to drop back to the bench and Scott Sorensen or Jaeman Salmon to fall out of the side - Sorensen is nursing an elbow injury so it could be an easy call.

Parramatta Eels

Tom Opacic, Solomone Naiduki, Marata Niukore and Sean Russell are all pencilled in to return either this week or next, meaning there could be wholesale changes to a badly beaten Parramatta side. Dylan Brown will move back to five-eighth with Jakob Arthur dropping out, or potentially holding a spot on the bench if he is ahead of Bryce Cartwright, with Opacic playing centre. Sean Russell, should he be ruled fit, will play on the wing in place of Hayze Perham, while Niukore is likely to return via the bench in place of Makahesi Makatoa.

Manly Sea Eagles vs Wests Tigers

Manly Sea Eagles

The Sea Eagles will be without Karl Lawton, Brad Parker and Jason Saab for this clash with the Tigers. Lawton is an easy replacement for Des Hasler, with Haumole Olakau'atu returning from a suspension of his own.

If Tom Trbojevic is back (and he is a chance), then Reuben Garrick would shift to the vacant wing with Morgan Harper or Ben Trbojevic likely starting at centre. Ben Trbojevic is thought of a solid chance, given Des Hasler was impressed with the youngster after he replaced Parker last week. Whoever doesn't start could yet come from the bench, although Josh Aloiai is only a week away from returning and could be considered this week. Should Tom Trbojevic still not be fit, then Jorge Taufua would be the most likely inclusion on the wing to take the spot which Garrick will otherwise fill.

Wests Tigers

Ken Maumalo should be back for the Tigers on the wing in a straight swap for Asu Kepaoa. Jake Simpkin could also return for Jacob Liddle, although he may retain a spot on the bench, which would see Jock Madden bumped out of the side.

Sydney Roosters vs Gold Coast Titans

Sydney Roosters

Daniel Tupou and Paul Momirovski should both make their way back into the Roosters' side, with Adam Keighran and Kevin Naiqama the likely two to drop out.

Gold Coast Titans

David Fifita will spend four weeks on the sideline with an MCL injury. Kevin Proctor will likely be named to start in his place, with Sam McIntyre - who has the ability to play at prop or on the edge and has been in good QLD Cup form - to join the bench.

North Queensland Cowboys vs Newcastle Knights

North Queensland Cowboys

Todd Payten has a genuine head-scratcher here, with Scott Drinkwater and Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow both vying for the number one jersey. Drinkwater is just about undroppable, which could see Tabuai-Fidow shuffled out to the centres for Peta Hiku or the wing for Murray Taulagi, with Valentine Holmes and Kyle Feldt also both unlikely to be dropped.

Newcastle Knights

In good news for the Knights, Kurt Mann will be a straight swap for Sauaso Sue as he returns from a week out. Lachlan Fitzgibbon also reportedly is nearing a return, so could slot into the second row, allowing Brodie Jones to play in the centres and Simi Sasagi to not have to play out of position again, likely falling back to the bench for Jack Johns. Sasagi could also move to the halves in place of the clearly struggling Adam Clune.

Melbourne Storm vs St George Illawarra Dragons

Melbourne Storm

Tepai Moeroa is expected to be ruled out with a shoulder injury, with Tom Eisenhuth, Jordan Grant or Alec MacDonald likely to be his replacement. Tui Kamikamica's QLD Cup return has thrown a spanner in the works though, with the Melbourne forward a chance of lining up on the bench.

St George Illawarra Dragons

Jack Bird was only a late scratching last week and could return, however, Talatau Amone and Jayden Sullivan were both impressive starting and off the bench, which could see Bird come back into the second row, with Josh McGuire back to the bench and one of Aaron Woods or Tyrell Fuimaono missing out.

Cronulla Sharks vs New Zealand Warriors

Cronulla Sharks

Dale Finucane should return for the Sharks, with a chance that he plays in the front row if Cameron McInnes has done enough to hold onto the starting number 13 jersey. That would see Royce Hunt come from the bench, with Braydon Trindall dropping out of the side. Wade Graham was also looked well out of his depth last week and could return to NSW Cup for a stint, although it would be a big call from coach Craig Fitzgibbon.

New Zealand Warriors

Kodi Nikorima will be available for selection, but may not get a spot after Daejarn Asi's superb club debut. Nikorima could still be considered on the bench though, in place of either Jack Murchie or Ben Murdoch-Masila. Both could yet miss out with Aaron Pene back from suspension. Dallin Watene-Zelezniak is also due back and could replace either Rocco Berry or Viliami Vailea.